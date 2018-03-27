Remains found believed to be missing model in California, police say

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. -- Los Angeles police say they believe a body found in a shallow Northern California grave is that of an aspiring model and actress from Macedonia who vanished in Los Angeles last month. Los Angeles Police Capt. Billy Hayes says detectives believe 25-year-old Adea Shabani is dead and are investigating the case as a homicide. He says an autopsy set for Wednesday will confirm whether the remains are hers.

The remains were found Tuesday 56 miles north of Sacramento, east of Beale Air Force Base. Shabani was last seen in Hollywood on Feb. 23.

Just months prior to her disappearance, Shabani had moved to Hollywood from Macedonia to pursue a modeling and acting career, CBS Los Angeles reports.

On March 22, a suspect shot and killed himself following a law enforcement pursuit and standoff that ended in the Riverside County community of Corona. The suspect was later identified by Riverside County Sheriff's deputies as 33-year-old Christopher Spotz of North Hollywood.

Spotz may have been Shabani's boyfriend, although LAPD have also not confirmed that.

Hayes says detectives believe that Spotz was involved in Shabani's death.