Twin-engine plane crashes into Texas airport hanger, killing at least 10 people

A small passenger plane crashed into an unoccupied hanger in Addison, Texas on Sunday morning. CBS Dallas reports that at least 10 people have died from the crash. It's unclear how many people in total were aboard the aircraft.

According to information provided to CBS News by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air airplane crashed at 9:10 a.m. and was destroyed by fire.

The twin-engine private plane lost an engine at take-off, sources told CBS News. The plane banked left immediately after takeoff and went into the hanger.

The National Transportation Safety Board will arrive on the scene this evening and the FAA has started a preliminary investigation.