Miami Hurricanes player Adarius Hayes injured in Florida crash that killed 3, including 2 children

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes was among those injured in a crash Saturday that left three people dead, including two children, police said.

The crash involving two vehicles occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Orangeview Drive and Ridge Road in Hayes' hometown of Largo, near Tampa. A Dodge Durango traveling southbound collided with a Kia Soul that was making a left turn, according to the Largo Police Department.

Police identified Hayes, 20, as the driver of the Durango, saying he was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening. Police said there were no signs of impairment in either driver, and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision.

Three fatalities confirmed, including elderly driver and two children

The crash killed three of the Kia's four occupants, according to authorities. Two children — 10-year-old Jabari Elijah Solomon and 4-year-old Charlie Herbert Solomon Rivera — were previously identified as passengers who died at the scene.

On Sunday, police confirmed the driver of the Kia Soul, 78-year-old Gail Price, also died from her injuries. Her next of kin has been notified. The adult front passenger of the Kia, 58-year-old Herbert Rivera, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The Largo Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate what led to the crash, including whether speed played a role. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Hayes recovering, UM has not commented

The University of Miami has not commented on Hayes' condition or his involvement in the crash.

Hayes played in 12 games last season as a true freshman, primarily on special teams. He was a highly regarded four-star recruit from Largo High School and had drawn interest from top college programs including Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Largo is located about 20 miles east of Tampa and roughly 15 miles north of St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf Coast.