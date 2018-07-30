Acts of kindness emerge amid deadly California wildfires

REDDING, Calif. — California is plagued with 17 major fires, forcing thousands from their homes and leaving at least eight dead. But social media posts from the front lines are telling a story of survival and hope.

There are the firefighters working 24 hour shifts to contain the flames, and families expressing their thanks. Volunteers have collected water, food and supplies. Celebrity chefs like Jose Andres, along with small business owners, are feeding those displaced for free.

Our @WCKitchen Relief Team is on the ground in Redding, California to serve the #CarrFire evacuee shelters & emergency crews! Coordinating with @Cal_OES @RedCross @SalvationArmyUS to deliver hot meals with our Food First Responder partners @GuyFieri @OpBBQRelief! More soon... pic.twitter.com/16j2eIw5uu — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) July 30, 2018

In Eureka, California, three children sold lemonade to raise money for victims.

In Redding, one of the hardest hit areas, people are united. Andrew David Steele posted a picture from a shelter writing "we may be evacuees, but we're standing on hope!"

Police officers, rescue workers and neighbors are looking out for lost pets and livestock. Despite the destruction, optimism prevails. Teresa Craig, who lost her home, may have summed it up best, when she posted: "The love in the air is thicker than smoke."