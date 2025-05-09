2025 ACM Awards ruled by Lainey Wilson again. Here are all the winners.
It was her night once again. Lainey Wilson took home the top prize at the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards — the title of entertainer of the year — for a second year in a row. And that was after she cleaned house, taking home trophies for both female artist and album of the year.
"I really do have the best fans in the world," she said in her final acceptance speech, admitting to experiencing impostor syndrome. "I dreamed about entertaining. ... Country music has given me more than I deserve."
Beyond Wilson's dominance, the 2025 ACM Awards were packed with celebration. Earlier, first-time and leading nominee Ella Langley's duet with Riley Green, the ubiquitous "You Look Like You Love Me," was named single and music event of the year.
Both Langley and Green used their first acceptance speech to shout out classic country — songs with talking in them — that inspired their modern hit.
A revisitation of the past might have been a theme Thursday night, evidenced right at the top of the ceremony: a 14-minute medley of six decades of country classics, performed by giants of the genre.
Host Reba McEntire launched into Merle Haggard's "Okie from Muskogee," followed by Clint Black with Glen Campbell's "Rhinestone Cowboy" and Wynonna Judd with The Judds' "Why Not Me." LeAnn Rimes returned to the ACM Awards stage for her 1997 ballad "Blue." Little Big Town tackled their 2014 track "Girl Crush" and Dan + Shay delivered their "Tequila."
It was an exciting way to kick off the ACM Awards, live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas.
Here is a list of all the winners:
Entertainer of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Winner: Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Winner: Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Winner: Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
- Winner: Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
- Flatland Cavalry
- Little Big Town
- Winner: Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
- The Red Clay Strays
Album of the Year
- Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine), Megan Moroney
- Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
- Cold Beer & Country Music, Zach Top
- F-1 Trillion, Post Malone
- Winner: Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey
- "Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson
- "I Had Some Help," Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
- "White Horse," Chris Stapleton
- Winner: "You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley, Riley Green
Song of the Year
- "4x4xU," Lainey Wilson
- "The Architect," Kacey Musgraves
- Winner: "Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson
- "I Had Some Help," Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
- "You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley, Riley Green
Music Event of the Year
- "Cowboys Cry Too," Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
- "I Had Some Help," Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
- "I'm Gonna Love You," Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
- "We Don't Fight Anymore," Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
- Winner: "You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley, Riley Green
Songwriter of the Year
- Jessi Alexander
- Winner: Jessie Jo Dillon
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Morgan Wallen
- Winner: Lainey Wilson
Visual Media of the Year
- "4x4xU," Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jennifer Ansell; Director: Dano Cerny
- "Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson; Producer: Dustin Haney; Director: Dustin Haney
- "I'm Gonna Love You," Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood; Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney
- "Think I'm In Love With You," Chris Stapleton; Producers: Wes Edwards, Angie Lorenz, Jamie Stratakis; Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)
- Winner: "You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley, Riley Green; Producer: Alex Pescosta; Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney
New Female Artist of the Year
- Kassi Ashton
- Ashley Cooke
- Dasha
- Winner: Ella Langley
- Jessie Murph
New Male Artist of the Year
- Gavin Adcock
- Shaboozey
- Winner: Zach Top
- Tucker Wetmore
- Bailey Zimmerman
New Duo or Group of the Year
- Restless Road
- Winner: The Red Clay Strays
- Treaty Oak Revival