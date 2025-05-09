2025 ACM Awards ruled by Lainey Wilson again. Here are all the winners.

Live from the Red Carpet: Cody Johnson among top nominees at ACM Awards in Frisco

It was her night once again. Lainey Wilson took home the top prize at the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards — the title of entertainer of the year — for a second year in a row. And that was after she cleaned house, taking home trophies for both female artist and album of the year.

"I really do have the best fans in the world," she said in her final acceptance speech, admitting to experiencing impostor syndrome. "I dreamed about entertaining. ... Country music has given me more than I deserve."

Beyond Wilson's dominance, the 2025 ACM Awards were packed with celebration. Earlier, first-time and leading nominee Ella Langley's duet with Riley Green, the ubiquitous "You Look Like You Love Me," was named single and music event of the year.

Lainey Wilson attends the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 8, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty

Both Langley and Green used their first acceptance speech to shout out classic country — songs with talking in them — that inspired their modern hit.

A revisitation of the past might have been a theme Thursday night, evidenced right at the top of the ceremony: a 14-minute medley of six decades of country classics, performed by giants of the genre.

Host Reba McEntire launched into Merle Haggard's "Okie from Muskogee," followed by Clint Black with Glen Campbell's "Rhinestone Cowboy" and Wynonna Judd with The Judds' "Why Not Me." LeAnn Rimes returned to the ACM Awards stage for her 1997 ballad "Blue." Little Big Town tackled their 2014 track "Girl Crush" and Dan + Shay delivered their "Tequila."

It was an exciting way to kick off the ACM Awards, live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas.

Here is a list of all the winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Winner: Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Winner: Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Winner: Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Winner: Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Winner: Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Album of the Year

Am I Okay? (I'll Be Fine), Megan Moroney

Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Cold Beer & Country Music, Zach Top

F-1 Trillion, Post Malone

Winner: Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Shaboozey

"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson

"I Had Some Help," Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

"White Horse," Chris Stapleton

Winner: "You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley, Riley Green

Song of the Year

"4x4xU," Lainey Wilson

"The Architect," Kacey Musgraves

Winner: "Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson

"I Had Some Help," Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

"You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley, Riley Green

Music Event of the Year

"Cowboys Cry Too," Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan

"I Had Some Help," Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

"I'm Gonna Love You," Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

"We Don't Fight Anymore," Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

Winner: "You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley, Riley Green

Songwriter of the Year

Jessi Alexander

Winner: Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Winner: Lainey Wilson

Visual Media of the Year

"4x4xU," Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jennifer Ansell; Director: Dano Cerny

"Dirt Cheap," Cody Johnson; Producer: Dustin Haney; Director: Dustin Haney

"I'm Gonna Love You," Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood; Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Dustin Haney

"Think I'm In Love With You," Chris Stapleton; Producers: Wes Edwards, Angie Lorenz, Jamie Stratakis; Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)

Winner: "You Look Like You Love Me," Ella Langley, Riley Green; Producer: Alex Pescosta; Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Winner: Ella Langley

Jessie Murph

New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Winner: Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman

New Duo or Group of the Year