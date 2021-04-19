ACM Awards 2021: Full list of winners and nominees

The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards were held Sunday night. Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton hosted the event, which was broadcast from iconic locations in Nashville such as the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café.

Maren Morris led the way with five nominations and took the home the award for female artist of the year. Entertainer of the year went to Luke Bryan, who couldn't attend the show after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

The show featured performances by Lady A, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay and more.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below.

Entertainer of the year

Luke Bryan — Winner

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female artist of the year

Maren Morris — Winner

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Male artist of the year

Thomas Rhett — Winner

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the year

Dan + Shay — Winner

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the year

Old Dominion — Winner

Lady A

Little Big Town

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New female artist of the year

Gabby Barrett — Winner

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New male artist of the year

Jimmie Allen — Winner

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the year

"Starting Over" — Chris Stapleton — Winner

"Born Here Live Here Die Here" — Luke Bryan

"Mixtape Vol. 1" — Kane Brown

"Never Will" — Ashley McBryde

"Skeletons" — Brothers Osborne

Single of the year

"I Hope You're Happy Now" — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — Winner

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"I Hope" — Gabby Barrett

"More Hearts Than Mine"— Ingrid Andress

"The Bones" — Maren Morris

Song of the year

"The Bones" — Maren Morris — Winner

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"One Night Standards" — Ashley McBryde

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

"Starting Over" — Chris Stapleton

Video of the year

"Worldwide Beautiful" — Kane Brown — Winner

"Better Than We Found It" — Maren Morris

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"Gone" — Dierks Bentley

"Hallelujah" — Carrie Underwood and John Legend

Music Event of the year