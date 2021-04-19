ACM Awards returns to Nashville after rough year

Live

Nashville has endured many tragedies in the past year, from the downtown bombing to a devastating flood. The Academy of Country Music Awards returns to Nashville in hopes of healing the country music city after a rough year. Janet Shamlian reports.
