Accused Russian spy Maria Butina to change "not guilty" plea

WASHINGTON — Maria Butina, the alleged Russian spy currently held in solitary confinement in a Virginia prison, appears to have brokered a plea deal with the government.

On Monday morning, Butina's attorneys and federal prosecutors filed a joint motion to schedule a "change of plea" hearing before the D.C. District Court. "The parties have resolved this matter," the court document read.

Both parties said they wanted the hearing to occur at the "Court's earliest convenience" and provided possible dates this week.

Butina's attorneys had cancelled a status hearing scheduled for Dec. 19. The judge in the case, Tanya Chutkan, instead held a sealed teleconference hearing on Thursday at the request of both the defense and the prosecution. Hours after the surprise hearing, the court appointed a public defender to serve as an advisory counsel for the accused spy.

Butina, a 30-year-old Russian national, was indicted and arrested in July on charges of conspiracy and acting as a foreign agent. The case was investigated by the FBI's Washington, D.C. field office, with charges brought by the U.S. attorney's office of the District of Columbia and the National Security Division of the Justice Department. It's not a part of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in U.S. elections.

Prosecutors allege she violated U.S. espionage laws by infiltrating U.S. political groups on behalf of a high-ranking official in Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, Alexander Torshin, a deputy governor of the Russian Central Bank. Butina pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Last month, a federal court rejected a request by Butina's attorneys to remove her from solitary confinement. Her lawyers cited a lack of "meaningful human contact" and "sensory stimulation" in prison.

Clare Hymes and Rob Legare contributed to this report.