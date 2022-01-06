Actress Abigail Breslin slams Instagram user who criticized her for wearing a face mask

Academy Award-nominated actress Abigail Breslin, known for her role in "Little Miss Sunshine," shut down a social media user who criticized her for wearing a mask. Breslin has publicly stressed the importance of wearing face masks ever since her father died of COVID-19 last year.

After Breslin posted a photo of herself apparently riding The Big Apple Coaster in Las Vegas on Instagram on Monday, a fellow user commented, "Who's the pathetic loser wearing a mask?"

Breslin addressed the commenter head-on: "That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and given him COVID. You can kindly go f--- off now."

Breslin's comment did not deter the commenter, who responded, "I'm pretty sure wearing a mask isn't going to save anyones life lol. Clearly I know more than her if she thinks someone who wasn't wearing a mask killed her father when in reality he was weak."

Other fans and followers defended the actress and her father, but she insisted that they report the profile instead.

"To say my dad died because he was 'weak' is something I will not tolerate," Breslin wrote.

Health officials maintain that masks greatly reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19.

Actress Abigail Breslin attends the 68th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 6, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris

Almost a year ago, Breslin announced that her father, Michael Breslin, died at the age of 78 due to COVID-19.

"At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short."

"I miss you, daddy. I can't wait to see you again. I won't ever, ever, ever forget you."

Back when her father was first placed on a ventilator, Breslin stressed the importance of wearing a mask.

"This is me saying that If you asked my dad: a mask is FAR LESS uncomfortable than a ventilator," she wrote. "So stfu. And wear your damn mask. Please. No one should go thru this."

In addition to her role in "Little Miss Sunshine," Breslin has also starred in the "Zombieland" movies and on the TV series "Scream Queens."