Singer Aaron Carter dead at 34

Aaron Carter, who was known for several hits in the 2000s, including "I Want Candy," has died, his manager told CBS News on Saturday. The singer was 34.

"We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today," Roger Paul's statement said. "At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in."

A representative for his older brother, Nick Carter, also confirmed his death.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it received a call about a death at a home in Lancaster, California, just before 11 a.m. Saturday. A person was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's department said authorities are investigating.

In addition to releasing four albums, Carter appeared on Nickelodeon, and toured with the boyband The Backstreet Boys for some time. His older brother was a member of that group.

He made his acting debut during a guest appearance on Disney Channel's "Lizzie McGuire."

