A Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' on in D.C.

Washington is pretty much a company town. Most people here are either in the government, or lobby the government - or, if you're like me, observe the government and report on it.

So what we usually talk about around here is just that: The government.

But last week we had a whole new topic to talk about . . . the EARTHQUAKE that hit Washington and the surrounding suburbs.

The question on everyone's lips was, "Did you feel the quake?"

Now mind you, it wasn't that bad, My colleague Mary Walsh sent in some pictures of the damage in her neighborhood. Knocked over a garbage can, a lawn chair went down in one backyard, and somebody's bottle of pills rolled right off a table. Luckily it didn't hit anyone!

Even so, Washingtonians proudly noted the quake actually hit 3.6 on the Richter scale. I never saw a Richter scale, so I don't know what that means, but people always mention Richter scales when they talk about quakes, and those who felt this one said it felt like a subway train passing underground or a big plane flying low overhead.

For me, it just brought back fond memories of the first night of our honeymoon in Acapulco, Mexico. That night Acapulco experienced an earthquake, and that night the Earth moved.

But that was long ago. We slept right through this one . . . soundly.