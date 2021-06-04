Live

95-year-olds who found love in the time of COVID-19 get married

By Steve Hartman

/ CBS News

For 95-year-old John Shults, the best thing to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic is coming down the aisle. His bride, Joy Morrow-Nulton, is also 95. 

Together they're proving you're never too old to make a lifetime commitment. 

CBS News first met the couple in March, parked along the banks of the Hudson River in upstate New York. ("Parked" in the slang sense.) 

Shults and Morrow-Nulton have both been widowed twice but were determined to find love again, which wasn't easy. Before they were vaccinated, they had to do most of their dating in a bubble. 

"She was worth it. It was a pain in the neck, though," Shults said of maintaining the relationship through the pandemic. 

Shults' son Pete said the two would call each other every day. "They'd find a way to get together. They did whatever it took."

What it took, they say, was a return to simple pleasures, like long drives to nowhere, batting balloons around the house and a lot of selflessness. 

"She's richer than I am, just so you know. She bought me a walker," Shults said. "$159, I think. I told you she had money. She did have it until she bought my walker." 

john-joy-reservoir-2.jpg
John Shults and Joy Morrow-Nulton, both 94, are engaged.  Handout

Not to be outdone, Shults bought her a little something, too. But he had to pop the question dozens of times before Morrow-Nulton said yes.  "Finally I said, OK," she said, adding that she finally accepted the proposal "when we had snow days and I didn't come up here, I missed him." 

They recently tied the knot in a small ceremony. 

john-joy-reservoir.jpg
John Shults and Joy Morrow-Nulton were determined to find love again.  Handout

