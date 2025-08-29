A 9-year-old Illinois boy set up a stand that offers free compliments. It became a local hit.

Sycamore, Illinois — It's a hot summer day and 9-year-old Ethan Wargo of Sycamore, Illinois, is making a stand. It's like a refreshment stand – just for your self-esteem.

Ethan got the idea while reading his "Dog Man" graphic novel. In the book, one of the

characters sets up an insult stand. Ethan knew that was a bad idea.

"And then I just got inspired by it," Ethan told CBS News.

Ethan decided to do the opposite, and his free compliment stand opened in mid-July.

Business started out slow, but for the lack of lemonade and all.

But after his father, Brandon Wargo, posted about the stand on social media, customers came to enjoy a cool drink of his kind regards.

"Yeah, it's really blown up," Brandon told CBS News.

"I was really kind of caught off guard by just how strong a reaction people had to it," Ethan's mother, Jessica Wargo, said.

"It's just very heart-warming to them," Ethan added.

Ethan says he "sometimes" struggles to come up with a compliment. But in those cases, "I usually just persevere."

Now if we can just figure out how to make the world follow in his footsteps.

Said Ethan, "If you had that idea, I definitely would complement you on that."