A $50,000 deposit made into a CD or money market account now can still result in sizable interest earnings. BanksPhotos/Getty Images

A decline in inflation in the report released last week, as welcome as the news was for millions of Americans, underscored an important point for savers – the days of high interest rates earned on their savings accounts could soon become a thing of the past. Elevated interest rates in the economic terrain of recent years have been ubiquitous, with savers easily able to earn rates of 4%, 5% or even 6% and 7% on certificate of deposit (CD), high-yield savings and money market accounts. But many of those rates are now gone, with savers fortunate if they can secure one of 4% or a bit better right now. And even those could soon be gone for the foreseeable future if cooling inflation leads to rate cuts in the months ahead.

They're not gone yet, however, especially for prospective CD and money market account holders. Both accounts have attractive rates right now, and both can be a viable home for savers looking to park a large, five-figure amount like $50,000. By depositing this much money into either account, savers can still earn a respectable return, and they'll safeguard their principal in a way they otherwise won't be able to by investing in stocks or alternative assets.

Before jumping in, however, it helps to know how much interest each account type actually offers savers right now, in the remaining months of 2026. Below, we'll crunch the numbers.

$50,000 CD vs. $50,000 money market account: Which will earn more interest in 2026?

Calculating the interest earnings of a CD is simple, as the account employs a fixed interest rate that will remain the same through the account's maturity date. Money market accounts, however, have variable interest rates that can and will fluctuate based on market conditions, though they're unlikely to change considerably before the end of the year.

That said, here's how much interest each could earn in 2026, calculated against three time periods and the assumptions that rates remain constant and no fees are levied against either account:

$50,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $480.53

$480.53 $50,000 money market account at 4.00% after three months: $492.67

$492.67 Difference between accounts: The money market account will earn $12.14 more.

$50,000 6-month CD at 4.05%: $1,002.45

$1,002.45 $50,000 money market account at 4.00% after six months: $990.20

$990.20 Difference between accounts: The CD will earn $12.25 more.

$50,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $1,492.62

$1,492.62 $50,000 money market account at 4.00% after nine months: $1,492.62

$1,492.62 Difference between accounts: Both accounts will earn the same amount of interest.

In these three examples, the money market account will be more profitable in one, the CD account will be more profitable in another, and the returns will be equal in a third. In other words, the returns here are essentially the same. But with CD interest guaranteed thanks to the account's fixed rate and money market returns likely to change over time, especially over an extended period, savers will need to weigh both accounts carefully.

For some, the fixed returns with a CD may be most advantageous, while others may want to take their chances with a money market account, especially considering the potential to grow their interest further by making additional deposits into the account over time.

The bottom line

The interest-earning potential of a $50,000 CD is virtually identical to that of a $50,000 money market account at this point in 2026. Knowing this, savers should instead consider the features of each to better determine which fits their goals and financial needs this year. But don't overanalyze your options, either, especially if you're leaning toward a CD. Locking in one of today's competitive rates could be your best approach, considering the likelihood of these rates declining further in the weeks and months ahead.