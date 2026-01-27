We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are a lot of things you can do if you've saved up $40,000 in extra money. You can pay down high-rate debt, if you have any. Or you can make strategic home repairs and renovations. You can also invest in stocks, bonds or even some alternative assets like gold and silver. Or, after the economic tumult of recent years, you can just save it for a rainy day. And for many Americans, that can make the most sense, especially if it means earning a decent amount of interest on that deposit in the interim.

Both a certificate of deposit (CD) and a high-yield savings account offer savers a viable way to do just that. And unlike traditional savings accounts, which come with rates under 0.50%, both alternatives still offer exponentially higher rates, making either an effective home for your $40,000 deposit right now.

That said, the interest earnings here won't be identical and, with one account in particular, returns could even decline if the interest rate climate cools further this year. Between a $40,000 CD account and a $40,000 high-yield savings account, which can earn more in 2026? Below, we'll crunch the numbers savers should know right now.

$40,000 CD account vs. $40,000 high-yield savings account: Which can earn more in 2026?

CD accounts have fixed interest rates, allowing savers to precisely determine how much interest they stand to earn over time. High-yield savings accounts, while currently employing rates competitive with the best CDs, have variable rates that will evolve as the interest rate climate changes. This is an important distinction that shouldn't be dismissed, especially with a $40,000 deposit.

Here, then, is how much both stand to earn this year, calculated against today's average rates, four different terms (or lengths) and the assumption that the high-yield savings account rate remains the same:

$40,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $384.42

$384.42 $40,000 high-yield savings account at 4.20% after three months: $413.54

$413.54 Difference between accounts: The high-yield savings account earns $29.12 more.

$40,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $811.76

$811.76 $40,000 high-yield savings account at 4.20% after six months: $831.36

$831.36 Difference between accounts: The high-yield savings account earns $19.60 more.

$40,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $1,194.10

$1,194.10 $40,000 high-yield savings account at 4.20% after nine months: $1,253.50

$1,253.50 Difference between accounts: The high-yield savings account earns $59.40 more.

$40,000 1-year CD at 4.10%: $1,640.00

$1,640.00 $40,000 high-yield savings account at 4.20% after one year: $1,680.00

$1,680.00 Difference between accounts: The high-yield savings account earns $40.00 more.

In all four of these examples, then, a $40,000 high-yield savings account will earn more interest than a CD account of the same size. That said, the CD interest is guaranteed and the high-yield savings account isn't, so some conjecture will be required here.

Compare both options carefully, then, to determine not only which will be the most profitable using today's rates but which is more likely to stay profitable as the year progresses.

The bottom line

A $40,000 high-yield savings account can earn more interest than a $40,000 CD account in 2026. But "can" doesn't necessarily mean "will," so evaluate both carefully before depositing this much money in either. For some, a high-yield savings account may be the most advantageous, while others may choose CDs or even mix their funds between both. Whatever you ultimately decide to do this year, just make sure to keep the funds in your traditional savings account limited, as you're essentially losing money (and not keeping pace with inflation) by leaving your funds in that specific account right now.