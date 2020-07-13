4 charged in murder of rapper Pop Smoke

Four people have been charged in the February shooting death of rapper Pop Smoke, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Monday. Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed at a home in the Hollywood Hills during a robbery, according to the DA's office.

Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, have each been charged with murder with a special circumstance allegation, which would make them eligible for the death penalty if convicted. The special circumstance alleges the murder was committed "during the commission of a robbery and a burglary," the DA's office said. The complaint also alleges gang and gun allegations.

Two minors, ages 17 and 15, have also been charged with one count each of murder and and robbery in juvenile court. The two minors have not been identified.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

A fifth person had been arrested Thursday in connection with Jackson's death. It is unclear if that person will also be facing charges.

Pop Smoke performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium on November 9, 2019, in Houston, Texas. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty

Jackson, 20, was shot around 4 a.m. on February 19 inside a rental home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. City police officers found him with several gunshot wounds after responding to a 911 call. Jackson was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he later died.

Jackson's debut album, "Shoot For the Moon, Aim For The Stars," was posthumously released on July 3. The album features an array of popular artists, including 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Tyga and Karol G.

The Los Angeles police department is still investigating the case.

Amalia Nunez contributed reporting.