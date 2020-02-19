Rapper Pop Smoke dies at 20

The rapper Pop Smoke has died, his record label announced Wednesday. He was 20.

"We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of [Pop Smoke]. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together," Republic Records tweeted.

The Los Angeles Police Department said an unknown number of suspects entered a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday and fatally shot an unidentified black male in their 20s. Several news outlets identified the victim as Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson.

Police said it's unclear if the incident was gang-related. An investigation is underway.

Pop Smoke performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium on November 9, 2019, in Houston. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty

Pop Smoke was embraced by many of his peers in the hip-hop community for his New York sound. He dropped his mixtape "Meet the Woo" in July of last year, featuring his critically acclaimed song "Welcome To The Party," which was later remixed by Nicki Minaj.

This month he dropped his second mixtape "Meet the Woo 2" including a remix to his hit song "Dior," featuring rapper Gunna.

He also had the hit "Gatti," with Travis Scott and Jackboys. He was scheduled to kick off his Meet the Woo Tour starting March 2 in Washington, D.C.