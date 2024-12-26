3 shot, 1 stabbed in Christmas night dispute at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, police say

Gunfire rang out at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Christmas night and left three people wounded, police say. Another was stabbed. One was in critical condition.

Then there was a second incident involving firearms, authorities said.

According to police, officers responded to reports of gunfire at about 9:45 p.m. at a restaurant in Terminal 4 outside a security checkpoint and found a woman and two men suffering from gunshot wounds. All were hospitalized. The woman's condition was listed as life-threatening. The men were in stable condition.

Officers then detained a man and juvenile female in a parking garage. He was taken to a hospital with at least one stab wound and was listed in stable condition. There was no initial indication that she was wounded.

Police say early information was that the people involved all knew each other and were "engaged in a physical altercation that escalated" when one produced a gun. It wasn't clear which one.

No one else at the airport was hurt, police said. The security checkpoint was temporarily closed and Sky Train operations were paused a precaution but, police said, "The incident has been resolved, and operations have returned to normal."

Later, police said, a man got a text about a possible active shooter at the airport, showed up with firearms and got into "an altercatioin" with an officer. He was detained and booked on several charges. Police say the two incidents were unrelated.