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The interest-earning potential varies when comparing CDs, high-yield savings and money market accounts. yaom/Getty Images

When inflation rises, the purchasing power of the dollar erodes and economic conditions worsen. And, in March, it surged significantly. Now at 3.3%, the rate rose by almost a full percentage point in a single month, driven largely by geopolitical tensions, overseas conflicts and rising oil prices. But it's now higher than it's been in years, and that means savers, no matter how much they have in their accounts, should start seriously considering new homes for their money. And if they have a sizable amount, such as $25,000, kept in a traditional savings account (which comes with an average rate of just 0.39% currently), they're likely already overdue for a savings shift.

Fortunately, there are still viable options to consider. And with inflation rising and the chances of an interest rate cut much lower now, there are high-rate accounts to consider in which savers can easily grow their money. With a $25,000 initial deposit, those earnings could be significant and relatively quick to access, too. But each account type has its own structure and pros and cons, so savers shouldn't rush to open a certificate of deposit (CD), high-yield savings or money market account without first understanding the interest-earning potential. So, how much interest can each of these accounts earn in 2026 with a deposit of this size? Below, we'll crunch the returns that savers should know.

See how much interest you could be earning with a top CD account here.

$25,000 CD vs. $25,000 high-yield savings vs. $25,000 money market account: Which earns the most in 2026?

Calculating the interest earnings on a CD can be done with precision, as the account has a fixed interest rate. But high-yield savings and money market accounts have variable rates that will adapt to market conditions, making long-term interest-earning projections more difficult to determine.

Here's what each account stands to earn in the remaining months of 2026, calculated using today's top rates and the assumption that rates hold for both the high-yield savings and money market options:

$25,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $240.26

$240.26 $25,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after three months: $248.16

$248.16 $25,000 money market account at 4.00% after three months: $246.34

$246.34 Most profitable account: The high-yield savings account

$25,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $507.35

$507.35 $25,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after six months: $498.77

$498.77 $25,000 money market account at 4.00% after six months: $495.10

$495.10 Most profitable account: The 6-month CD

$25,000 9-month CD at 4.05%: $755.59

$755.59 $25,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after nine months: $751.88

$751.88 $25,000 money market account at 4.00% after nine months: $746.31

$746.31 Most profitable account: The 9-month CD

While the 9-month CD will technically mature in January, the returns on the account can be worthwhile. And, if you want to regain access to your money even sooner, the 6-month CD can be worth exploring. That said, in the short-term, the high-yield savings account may be the most profitable option for your $25,000.

It's also important to note that interest rate projections are highly uncertain right now. If rates were to rise in the weeks and months ahead, savers who are locked into a CD now won't be able to take advantage the same way money market account and high-yield savings account holders will be able to. Weigh all three account types carefully, then, before deciding on each.

Compare your savings account options here to learn more.

The bottom line

The interest-earning capability of a CD, a high-yield savings account and a money market account is approximately the same right now – but they're not identical. And each will respond differently to a changing interest rate environment. Consider the guaranteed interest of the CD, then, versus the approximate earnings that the money market and high-yield savings accounts can offer to better inform your decision. Don't discount splitting your funds between all three, or just two of the three, as that can be particularly helpful in today's changing economic landscape.