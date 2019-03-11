2020 Democratic National Convention to be held in Milwaukee

Democrats will hold their 2020 presidential nominating convention in Milwaukee, a party official confirms to CBS News. The Democratic National Committee's decision is a sign that party leaders hope to focus attention on winning back Wisconsin and other midwestern industrial states in the next election.

Before 2016, Republicans hadn't won Wisconsin since 1984. Mr. Trump added Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania to upset Hillary Clinton.

DNC Chairman Tom Perez picked Milwaukee over Miami and Houston. It will be the first time in more than a century that Democrats gather in a Midwest city other than Chicago to nominate their presidential candidate.

Milwaukee will be one the smallest cities to host a presidential convention, topping two other finalist cities that have hosted national political conventions and Super Bowls.

The convention is scheduled for July 13-16, 2020. Republicans will gather in Charlotte, the largest city in battleground North Carolina, on Aug. 24-27, 2020.