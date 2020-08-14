How to watch the 2020 Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention will take place virtually from August 17-20. Convention programming will run from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET each night.

Joe Biden will formally accept the nomination for president on Thursday night and Kamala Harris will accept the nomination for vice president on Wednesday.

How to watch the Democratic National Convention

What : Democratic National Convention

: Democratic National Convention Date: Monday, August 17 to Thursday, August 20

Monday, August 17 to Thursday, August 20 Time: 9 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET

9 p.m. - 11 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com. A full list of speakers for each night can be found here

The Democratic National Convention Committee released the list of keynote speakers, which include Michelle Obama on Monday, Jill Biden on Tuesday and former President Obama on Wednesday. The party also announced last week that Biden would be accepting the nomination virtually from his home state of Delaware, rather than traveling to Milwaukee.

CBS News will be airing live coverage of the conventions from 10-11 p.m. ET Monday-Thursday on CBS television stations. Coverage will be anchored by "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell, who will be joined by "60 Minutes" correspondent and CBS News political analyst John Dickerson and CBS News contributors María Elena Salinas, Jamal Simmons and Leslie Sanchez. They will be joined for analysis by former Trump White House chief of staff Reince Preibus, former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign manager Robby Mook, Democratic strategist Joel Payne, and former 2016 Marco Rubio campaign manager Terry Sullivan.

Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' elections and surveys director, will provide the latest from CBS News' Battleground Tracker polls. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe will be discussing Joe Biden's campaign; CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang and correspondent Nikole Killion will discuss President Trump's campaign; "Face the Nation" moderator and CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan will discuss foreign interference in U.S. elections and misinformation; and CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues will discuss race and policing in America.

CBSN will begin coverage at 5 p.m. ET on "Red & Blue" with Elaine Quijano and again at 8:30 p.m. ET. O'Donnell, Dickerson and others from the political team will join CBSN's coverage, along with CBSN politics reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and reporters from around the country as part of CBSN's "Local Matters" series.