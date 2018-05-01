2018 Tony Award nominations revealed

Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. and "Waitress" star Katharine McPhee announced the nominations for major categories of the 2018 Tony Awards on "CBS This Morning" from Lincoln Center on Tuesday. Productions derived from a film and TV, like "Spongebob SquarePants," "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "Frozen" and "Mean Girls" had a strong presence at this year's Tony Award nominations.

Stay tuned for the full list of of nominations.

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America"

Tom Hollander, "Travesties"

Denzel Washington, "The Iceman Cometh"

Jamie Parker, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"

Mark Rylance, "Farinelli and the King"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Glenda Jackson, "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women"

Condola Rashad, "Saint Joan"

Lauren Ridloff, "Children of a Lesser God"

Amy Schumer, "Meteor Shower"

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, "My Fair Lady"

Joshua Henry, "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Band's Visit"

Ethan Slater, "Spongebob SquarePants The Musical"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Lauren Ambrose, "My Fair Lady"

Hailey Kilgore, "Once on this Island"

Lachanze, "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"

Katrina Lenk, "The Band's Visit"

Taylor Louderman, "Mean Girls"

Jessie Mueller, "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel"

Best revival of a play

"Angels in America" by Tony Kushner

"Edward Albee's Three Tall Women" by Edward Albee

"Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh" by Eugene O'Neill

"Lobby Hero" by Kenneth Lonergan

"Travesties" by Tom Stoppard

Best revival of a musical

"My Fair Lady"

"Once on this Island"

"Rodgers & Hammersteins' Carousel"

Best play

"The Children" by Lucy Kirkwood

"Farinelli and the King" by Claire van Kampen

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" by Jack Thorne

"Junk" by Ayad Akhtar

"Latin History for Morons" by John Leguizamo

Best musical

"The Band's Visit"

"Frozen"

"Mean Girls"

"Spongebob SquarePants: The Musical"