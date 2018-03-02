2018 Oscars ceremony will go on in a Hollywood transformed by #MeToo

The 90th Academy Awards will be held Sunday, and E! News told CBS News on Friday they stand firm in their decision to keep Ryan Seacrest as a co-host of their red carpet show. As sexual harassment allegations swirl around 43-year-old, the spotlight will focus on the embattled TV host as much as the stars he will be interviewing.

His former E! News stylist Suzie Hardy told Variety she suffered years of unwanted sexual aggression from Seacrest, who she says groped her and slapped her rear end. Seacrest has denied the allegations.

The Oscars marks the finale of an award season that started with actors wearing all black, in solidarity of fighting against sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood and beyond.

Historically been dominated by the presence of industry titans such as Harvey Weinstein andKevin Spacey. But this year, despite denials, they will be no shows, along with Casey Affleck, in the wake of their alleged sexual misconduct. Affleck, who won Best Actor last year, was supposed to present this year's Best Actress award, in keeping with Oscar tradition. But he bowed out.

On "CBS This Morning," New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor spoke about the significance of this year's Oscars awards show

"What we have to see on Sunday night is do we look back at the end of the show and say this is an Oscars that acknowledged change, that acknowledged a turn in Hollywood history or is this an Oscars that tries to sweep things under the rug and get back to business?" Kantor asked.

You might recall the embarrassing mistake made last year at the Oscars by presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway: They announced the wrong winner for Best Picture.

CBS News has learned Friday that this Sunday, they are presenting Best Picture together, again, hoping they'll get it right, the second time around.

