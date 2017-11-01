More sexual harassment accusations leveled against Kevin Spacey

More accusers are saying actor Kevin Spacey sexually harassed or assaulted them.

U.S. filmmaker Tony Montana told Radar Online that Spacey "forcefully" grabbed his crotch in 2003 at the Coronet Bar in Los Angeles. He said he moved Spacey's hand away, but he claimed Spacey later followed him into the men's bathroom. Montana said he suffered from PTSD for six months after the incident. He added that until now, "I never talked to anyone about it except for therapists."

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos wrote on Facebook, in Spanish, that when Spacey was the artistic director at the Old Vic Theatre in London between 2004 and 2015, it was known that Spacey preyed on young male actors. Cavazos said that he fended Spacey off when the "House of Cards" actor made two unwanted sexual advances toward him, and that many people who have worked with Spacey have a similar story.

A British former hotel bartender told The Sun that Spacey exposed himself to him and asked him to touch his penis in 2010. Daniel Beal, who was working at a hotel in West Sussex at the time, said Spacey tried to get him to come up to his hotel room, offering him marijuana, but he rejected Spacey's advances. He also said Spacey gave him a $6,600 watch that night and asked him to meet a few weeks later.

An anonymous man told the BBC that after meeting Spacey as a teenager, the actor invited him to visit his home in New York City. When Spacey asked him to sleep in his bed, the man insisted on sleeping on Spacey's couch, only to wake up with Spacey lying on him in his underwear.

The allegations against Spacey have been growing ever since "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey molested him when he was 14.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that it was suspending Spacey's show, "House of Cards." In a joint statement, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital (MRC) say production was put on hold to review the situation.

"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," the statement says.

A release date for the final "House of Cards" episodes has yet to be announced. Netflix is developing a possible spinoff of the drama that helped put the streaming service on the TV series map.