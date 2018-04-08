The Masters 2018: How to watch Round 4 on TV and online

Three rounds down, one to go. The 2018 Masters is heading into its final round with a thrilling rematch between two of the world's best golfers set to dominate the day. Patrick Reed is in the lead at 14 under par, with Rory McIlroy close behind at 11 under.

How to Watch the 2018 Masters

What: The 2018 Masters Tournament

The 2018 Masters Tournament Dates: April 5-8, 2018

April 5-8, 2018 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Where: Augusta, Georgia



Augusta, Georgia Round 4: Sunday, April 8

TV Channel and Schedule

Round 4: CBS



Masters Live Stream

CBS Sports will be providing a live stream of the final round of the 2018 Masters tournament both at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports mobile app.

Round 4: CBSSports.com , 11:00 a.m. - completion of play Sunday



Masters.com Live Streaming

The official website of the 2018 Masters will also offer unique live streams at masters.com. There are several viewing options including:

Interviews from the driving range each morning



Following daily featured groups as they play



Streaming of the "Amen Corner," (The 11th, 12th and 13th holes at Augusta)



Streaming of the 15th and 16th holes



Streaming a TV simulcast of CBS

Masters on the Range

CBS Sports is broadcasting a live show from the tournament's practice area at Augusta National Golf Club each day of the tournament. You can find it on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports mobile app and on the CBS Sports Network. The show will feature analysis of the tournament and interviews with players.

The Masters 2018: Round three recap

McIlroy shot a 7-under 65 in the third round Saturday to match his lowest score at the Masters, pushing him within three shots of Reed and into the final pairing.

He chipped one in from 23 yards away for an eagle at the par-5 eighth. He saved par at the 13th after knocking his ball into a thick patch of pink azaleas. He watched an errant tee shot at the final hole ricochet back into the fairway, setting up a birdie that could have easily been a bogey.

"I rode my luck a little bit out there" Saturday. McIlroy said. "Hopefully I don't have to rely on it too much" Sunday.

This is the fourth straight year that McIlroy arrived at Augusta National looking to complete the career Grand Slam -- a feat accomplished by only five of the game's greatest players.

The last three times, he was simply too far back to make a Sunday run at the green jacket.

This time, it's within reach, though he'll have to chase down a guy who's carded three straight rounds in the 60s.

"I feel like all the pressure is on him," McIlroy said. "He's got that to deal with and sleep on tonight."

Reed surely will bank on more par-5 dominance. He's played the course's longest holes at 13 under this week, better than anyone else in the field.

Reed ran off three straight birdies around the turn and stretched his lead with two eagles on the back nine.

Keeping it won't be easy, not on this stage. Reed also doesn't buy into the idea that the pressure is all on him, a notion McIlroy quickly suggested.

"I am leading," he said. "At the same time, he's going for the career Grand Slam."

2018 Masters Leaderboard after Round 3

Round 4: Sunday's Tee Times and Pairings



All times Eastern.