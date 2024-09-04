2 Phoenix officers shot, one in critical condition, the other likely saved by ballistic vest, police chief says

Two Phoenix officers were shot by someone suspected of breaking into a vehicle, police said Tuesday. One was in critical condition and the other was stable.

One person has been detained, interim police Chief Michael Sullivan told a news conference hours after the shooting near downtown Phoenix. He said police didn't believe there was any immediate danger to anyone in the community.

The officer who was in stable condition "was saved by his ballistic vest," CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO-TV quoted Sullivan as saying.

"This is a terrible night for the Phoenix Police Department and for those who love and care for officers and for members of our community," he said.

Sullivan said he spoke to the officer who was in stable condition: "He was traumatized. He just been shot, and his partner had just been shot."

The officers responded to a call of someone attempting to break into a vehicle around 6:30 p.m.

"When they arrived, the suspect took off running and jumped over a fence," Sullivan said. "Our officers gave chase and were met with gunfire."

The names of the officers who were shot haven't been released, and Sullivan said it was too early to determine if they exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The person detained was found not too far from the scene, he said without elaborating.

Sullivan said the wounded officers were surrounded by family and other loved ones at the hospital.

"Our officers have been met by gunfire 11 times this year, protecting and serving this community," Sullivan said. "What happened tonight is senseless. It angers me. I hope you share my anger."

KPHO noted that Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said on X that she was devastated when she heard about the shooting. "My thoughts are with the officers, their families and the entire law enforcement community at this time," she said.