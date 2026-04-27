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The interest-earning potential of CDs, high-yield savings and money market accounts are similar but they aren't identical right now. Jamie Grill

High-yield savings accounts. Money market accounts. Certificates of deposit (CDs). Traditionally, these account types have provided savers with safe and effective ways to protect and grow their money. And, in recent years, they became critical tools to offset inflation, with rates on some as high as 6% or 7%. While they're not nearly as profitable as they were in 2024 and 2025, however, they can still serve as viable homes for your money, whether that's a large amount such as $50,000 or something smaller like $18,000.

At the same time, they don't operate identically, with the CD account offering a fixed rate to savers while high-yield savings and money market accounts come with variable rates. The rates on all three aren't identical, either, meaning that the interest-earning power with an $18,000 deposit will look different, especially over multiple months. If you're looking to maximize your return, it helps to know which of the three can best accomplish that goal. Below, we'll do the math.

See how much interest you could be earning with a CD account here.

$18,000 CD vs. $18,000 high-yield savings account vs. $18,000 money market account: Which will earn the most in 2026?

CD interest rates will vary by the term (or length) of the account as well as the bank in question. High-yield savings and money market accounts rates, meanwhile, are competitive with one another now, but will also adjust based on the bank.

Here's how much interest $18,000 could earn with all three in the remaining months of the year, assuming rates remain constant, no fees are issued against any account and the understanding that the 9-month CD will technically mature in January 2027:

$18,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $172.99

$172.99 $18,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after three months: $178.67

$178.67 $18,000 money market account at 4.00% after three months: $177.36

$177.36 Most profitable account: The high-yield savings account

$18,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $365.29

$365.29 $18,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after six months: $359.12

$359.12 $18,000 money market account at 4.00% after six months: $356.47

$356.47 Most profitable account: The 6-month CD

$18,000 9-month CD at 4.05%: $544.03

$544.03 $18,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after nine months: $541.35

$541.35 $18,000 money market account at 4.00% after nine months: $537.34

$537.34 Most profitable account: The 9-month CD

While the 6-month and 9-month CDs are the most profitable and the most secure in these three scenarios (thanks to the fixed rate), savers will need to be comfortable giving up access to their funds until the CD has matured. High-yield savings and money market accounts won't require that sacrifice and, if rates increase later this year, both could be well-positioned to become more profitable than the fixed-rate CD, albeit not by a significant amount.

Consider all three carefully, then, before getting started, especially with a CD account, as an early withdrawal fee on an account of this size could be costly.

Compare your top savings account options online to learn more.

The bottom line

A deposit of $18,000 will make more in a CD than a high-yield savings account or money market account after six or nine months if savers act now. Over the short-term, however, they'll make a bit more with a high-yield savings account. That said, returns on all three accounts are comparable right now and are likely to remain competitive at least through the end of the year, giving savers multiple viable options to evaluate. Consider, too, speaking with banks and lending institutions directly, as they can help you pick the right savings account that fits your needs and goals both now and into the future.