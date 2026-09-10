Have $15,000 to put into a 6-month CD? Here's how much interest you could earn now.

A 6-month CD could be a smart place to park your $15,000 right now. Flavia Morlachetti/Getty Images

If you still have a tax refund that you haven't yet figured out what to do with or simply have built your savings to a milestone $15,000 amount, you may find yourself exploring your savings account options right now. And with inflation still pronounced, an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve looming for later in September and credit card balances growing, where you keep your money now is more important than usual. That's especially true for amounts such as $15,000, which will need to be leveraged strategically in today's unique economic environment.

A certificate of deposit (CD) account, however, could be the perfect albeit temporary home for this money. With a 6-month CD, for example, savers will be able to take advantage of today's elevated interest rate climate without having to worry about losing access to their funds for an extended period. CDs have fixed rates, allowing savers to precisely determine their interest-earning potential. And they're FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per account, providing ample protection for a $15,000 deposit. Then, in six months, once today's market uncertainty has shaken out, savers can revisit their savings strategy, but with more money.

How much more money will they actually be working with at that point, however? Below, we'll break down the interest-earning capacity a $15,000 6-month CD could provide savers who take action now.

Earn more interest on your money by opening a CD account here.

How much interest can a $15,000 6-month CD earn now?

While CD interest rates will look similar from lender to lender, they won't be identical. That's why it's so important to shop around before locking your money into an account, especially with a CD, which will require you to pay an early withdrawal fee to regain access prematurely. Using three of the top 6-month CD rates available this September, here's how much interest savers can expect to earn if they keep the account frozen up to the maturity date:

$15,000 6-month CD at 4.00%: $297.06 upon account maturity

$297.06 upon account maturity $15,000 6-month CD at 4.15%: $308.09 upon account maturity

$308.09 upon account maturity $15,000 6-month CD at 4.20%: $311.76 upon account maturity

For context, these returns aren't materially improved from what they were in July, when rates were only slightly lower. They are still higher than what they were in May, though they're below the 4.40% savers were able to secure in September 2025. In other words, if you can find a 6-month CD with a rate around 4.20% or higher right now, it's worth locking, especially if you have $15,000 you want to deposit. There's no guarantee that rates will rise further, even if it looks that way right now. In the interim, however, you'll lose out on the interest you could already be earning.

To ensure that the CD account you ultimately choose is the right and most profitable one, however, you'll need to spend some time shopping around. Online marketplaces are a good place to start as they list most of the relevant information you'll need to make an informed decision. Still, if your ultimate goal is to earn as much interest as possible with a CD, you may be required to use an online bank. Since these institutions often have fewer expenses than their brick-and-mortar counterparts, they're frequently able to pass those savings on to accountholders in the form of higher interest rates. So, start your CD account search there.

Shop for the top CD accounts and rates online today.

The bottom line

A $15,000 6-month CD can generate a return worth approximately $300 for savers who lock in a top interest rate this September. To find that competitive rate, however, they should thoroughly review their options via an online marketplace and, ultimately, weigh the higher rates they can typically find online versus what may be available with their local bank branch. Just don't wait too long to act, either, as there's no guarantee that rates will rise much further in the weeks and months ahead and, in the interim, you'll be losing out on the interest you can otherwise be earning by opening an account right now.