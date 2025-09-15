How much interest can a $15,000 CD account earn now (and is it worth opening)?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While American borrowers eagerly await the first interest rate cut of 2025, expected for when the Federal Reserve meets again this week, savers are largely in a different position.

Since 2022, savers have been able to earn more and more interest on their money, thanks to an extended interest rate hiking campaign that only reversed course in the final months of 2024. That caused rates on vehicles like certificates of deposit (CD) accounts to surge. And the cuts that were issued last year only slightly offset those high rates.

Now, however, with a rate cut almost certain this week, and others possible for later this year, the interest-earning capability of these accounts is positioned to decline. It makes sense to offset that possibility by locking in a high rate on a large amount of money while you still can.

Before depositing a figure like $15,000 into a CD, however, you should calculate the interest-earning potential. Withdrawing funds prematurely will result in a costly penalty, so you'll want to make sure that it's worth keeping your money locked away. So, how much interest can a $15,000 CD account earn if opened now? And is it even worth doing? That's what we'll answer below.

How much interest can a $15,000 CD account earn now?

Today's CD rates are unlikely to remain as high as they are for much longer, even if rate adjustments will start gradually. So it makes sense to lock in a high rate while you can still find one. Here's what your interest earnings would look like with a $15,000 CD account opened now, calculated against the rates readily available for each CD term and on the assumption that no early withdrawal penalties or fees are issued:

$15,000 3-month CD at 4.25%: $156.90

$15,000 6-month CD at 4.40%: $326.45

$15,000 9-month CD at 4.30%: $481.20

$15,000 1-year CD at 4.25%: $637.50

$15,000 18-month CD at 4.05%: $920.42

$15,000 2-year CD at 4.06%: $1,242.73

$15,000 3-year CD at 3.97%: $1,858.36

Not only is the interest-earning potential substantial with a CD of this size, but the interest is guaranteed, thanks to the fixed rate a CD comes with. So, as long as you keep your $15,000 in the account for the length of any of these terms, you can earn hundreds and even thousands of dollars if you move to open an account now, with rates still elevated.

Is a $15,000 CD account worth opening now?

If the interest earnings outlined above seem valuable to you and you can withstand keeping the funds in the account untouched for the full term, then yes, a $15,000 CD account can be worth opening now. Interest here is guaranteed, which can't be said for high-yield savings and money market accounts, both of which come with variable interest rates. And while stock market returns can be more profitable than even the best CD rates, volatility there will be hard to manage and the risk is also significant. Plus, by depositing $15,000 into a CD account now, savers can temporarily adopt a "set it and forget it" approach as their money will earn dependable interest, even in the face of market volatility ahead.

The bottom line

A $15,000 CD account, when managed properly, can be worth opening for many savers now, mostly thanks to the substantial interest earnings it can still provide. Still, with rate cuts looming and returns on these accounts likely to fall, the time to decide on an account type of this size is now. Just be sure to weigh your goals, ability to keep the money in the account for the full term and alternative savings account options carefully before making a decision.