Watch CBS News
U.S.

13-year-old boy dead after falling off Memorial Day parade trailer

By
Brian Dakss
Senior Editor
Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.
Read Full Bio
Brian Dakss

/ CBS News

A 13-year-old boy who fell off a Memorial Day parade trailer in Green, Ohio and suffered critical injuries was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the city's fire department says, citing the Summit County Sheriff's Office and the city government.

The trailer was being pulled by a pickup truck, the fire department says, when he fell off the front of the trailer. The was no word on how it happened.

The boy was a student at North Canton City Schools. His name wasn't released.

The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff's Office and other agencies.

Green is about halfway between Canton and Akron in central Ohio.

Brian Dakss

Brian Dakss is a longtime New York-based editor and writer for CBS News, at the Radio network and with CBSNews.com. He has written and edited for NBC News, Dow Jones and numerous radio stations and been a radio anchor and reporter.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.