11-year-old boy accidentally shot by sibling dies in Wisconsin

An 11-year-old boy died after his sibling accidentally shot him on Friday, authorities said. The incident happened at a home in Racine, Wisconsin, about a half hour's drive south of Milwaukee.

Officers went to a hospital in the area where the boy's family had taken him to treat his gunshot wound, the Racine Police Department said in a news release. He died from his injuries, according to the department.

Police said a suspect has been "identified and apprehended" and that their investigation is ongoing.

"Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident," the department said, asking that anyone with knowledge of the shooting contact the police investigations unit or report tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Hundreds of unintentional shootings by children happen every year in the United States, according to the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, which has tracked such incidents annually since 2015. In 2023, Everytown recorded 411 unintentional shootings by children nationwide, which resulted in 158 deaths and 269 injuries. It was the highest number of incidents counted in a single year since the nonprofit started tracking them.

At the time, a study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at a two-decade rise in children's deaths while playing with guns and found the vast majority of cases involved guns that were loaded and not securely stored. The study's authors concluded that unintentional deaths from firearms were preventable.

Not including Friday's incident in Racine, at least 63 unintentional shootings by children have already occurred this year, according to Everytown. They resulted in 28 deaths and 36 injuries reported in 28 states. In Wisconsin, a 6-year-old boy unintentionally shot and killed himself with a handgun on April 1 at a home in Milwaukee, the data shows.