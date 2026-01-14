We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Depositing $10,000 into a CD or money market account could make sense in the economic climate of 2026.

A report released on Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics proved what millions of Americans already know: inflation has remained sticky. Now at a rate of 2.7%, inflation remained unchanged month over month and is still close to a full percentage point above the Federal Reserve's target 2% goal. While down significantly from the decades-high from 2022, work remains to get it even lower. And, for many, that can mean finding a home for their money this year in order to better weather these corrosive impacts.

A certificate of deposit (CD) account can be one viable option, while a money market account can be another. Both come with interest rates exponentially higher than traditional savings accounts currently employ and, with a CD in particular, savers won't need to worry about market conditions that could eat away at their interest earnings, thanks to the account's fixed rate. Money market accounts, meanwhile, come with flexibility in a way that CDs don't and savers can even write checks from many of these accounts, too, streamlining their banking needs.

Either, then, can be a credible home for your $10,000 right now. To better determine the value of each, it helps to know the interest-earning potential these accounts are capable of generating with that initial deposit. Below, we'll break down the numbers you should know before getting started.

$10,000 CD vs. $10,000 money market account: Here's which could earn more in 2026

CD accounts have fixed interest rates that will remain the same each month, through the account's maturity date. Money market accounts have variable rates that can adapt based on market conditions and are poised to decline this year, should 2025's interest rate trends continue. This means some speculation will be required to determine the money market account's interest earnings.

Here's what each could earn with a $10,000 deposit made now, calculated against today's top rates and the assumption that the money market account rate remains the same:

$10,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $96.11

$96.11 $10,000 money market account at 4.10% after three months: $100.96

$100.96 Difference between the accounts: The money market account will earn $4.85 more.

$10,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $202.94

$202.94 $10,000 money market account at 4.10% after six months: $202.94

$202.94 Difference between the accounts: Both accounts will earn the same amount of interest.

$10,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $298.52

$298.52 $10,000 money market account at 4.10% after nine months: $305.95

$305.95 Difference between the accounts: The money market account will earn $7.43 more.

$10,000 1-year CD at 4.10%: $410.00

$410.00 $10,000 money market account at 4.10% after one year: $410.00

$410.00 Difference between the accounts: Both accounts will earn the same amount of interest.

In these four examples, then, the CD doesn't earn more in any. Still, the CD returns are guaranteed, while the money market returns are not. At the same time, the potential money market interest differential isn't so substantial as to make it the clear, preferred choice. Consider exploring both, then, before committing to either. For some savers, a split of $5,000 into each account may be the best and safest approach.

What about high-yield savings accounts?

The top high-yield savings accounts have interest rates comparable to the best money market ones, with some coming in closer to 4.20%. But these accounts also have variable rates that are not well-positioned for the cooling interest rate landscape that many are anticipating for 2026. And they don't have check-writing abilities that money market accounts do. If you're simply looking for a different savings account and want to earn more interest on your money, however, this account type can be a viable option worth considering.

The bottom line

Right now, the returns savers can expect to earn with a $10,000 CD and a $10,000 money market account are about the same. But that can change over time, especially over an extended period, assuming the rate climate changes the way it has in recent years. Savers should take that possibility into consideration, then, to better determine not only what makes the most sense for their money now, at the start of 2026, but what will also be the most beneficial by the time the year has concluded.