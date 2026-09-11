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A $10,000 3-year CD offers a combination of safety and predictability — and a hefty amount of interest. AN Studio/Getty Images

Finding a safe place for your savings has been a relatively rewarding task over the last few years. While the interest rate environment has shifted considerably from its post-pandemic peak, savers can still find certificate of deposit (CD) accounts paying returns that would have been difficult to come by earlier in the decade. And for those who don't need immediate access to their cash, locking in one of those top CD rates can provide some valuable predictability.

And, that rate predictability alone could be a particularly important factor to consider right now. After all, the interest rate landscape remains uncertain this September, and changes in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy could eventually affect what banks are willing to pay depositors. A CD eliminates some of that uncertainty because its annual percentage yield (APY) generally remains fixed for the entire term, even if comparable savings rates fall afterward.

But choosing the right CD isn't just about finding the highest APY. The term matters, too, particularly if you're committing a meaningful amount of money. So, if you have $10,000 available and are considering a 3year CD, how much could you earn in interest at today's competitive rates?

Compare today's top CD options and lock in a rate now.

Have $10,000 to put into a 3-year CD? Here's how much interest you could earn now

The top 3-year CDs currently offer rates between about 4.35% and 4.50%. And, while the difference between those rates may look relatively minor, it's important to understand that even a fraction of a percentage point can affect your total earnings over a multi-year term.

Assuming the interest compounds annually and you leave both your original $10,000 deposit and the interest earned untouched until maturity, here's what you could earn on that balance after three years:

$10,000 3-year CD at 4.50%: $1,411.66 in interest, for a total balance of $11,411.66

$1,411.66 in interest, for a total balance of $11,411.66 $10,000 3-year CD at 4.40%: $1,378.93 in interest, for a total balance of $11,378.93

$1,378.93 in interest, for a total balance of $11,378.93 $10,000 3-year CD at 4.35%: $1,362.59 in interest, for a total balance of $11,362.59

So, at today's competitive rates, putting $10,000 into a three-year CD could add roughly $1,363 to $1,412 to your savings by the time the account matures. And unlike returns from investments such as stocks, those earnings won't depend on what happens in the markets during that period.

That said, the difference between the highest and lowest rates in this example is only about $49 over three years. That doesn't mean you should ignore the APY when comparing CD accounts, but it does mean other factors can matter almost as much as the rate. For example, a CD paying 4.40% at a bank you prefer could ultimately be a better fit than a 4.50% account with a high minimum deposit requirement or unfavorable early withdrawal penalty.

It also pays to shop around and compare your options. The most competitive 3-year CD rates may not be available at the bank where you already keep your checking or savings account. Online-only banks and credit unions can offer higher APYs, so comparing several options before depositing your $10,000 could help you maximize what you earn.

Find out how much you could earn with the right CD account today.

Is locking up $10,000 for three years worth it now?

A 3-year CD can offer an appealing combination of safety and predictability, but the longer commitment means you'll want to be relatively certain that you won't need the $10,000 before the account matures.

One of the biggest advantages to opening a 3-year CD now is the ability to lock in today's rate for an extended period. Savings account and money market account rates are generally variable, which means the bank can lower them when the broader rate environment changes. If CD rates decline at some point during the next three years, however, a CD opened at 4.50% would continue earning that APY until maturity.

There's also little uncertainty about what your money will be worth at the end of the term. Provided the CD account's terms don't allow the rate to change, you can calculate your expected return before depositing the money. And CDs held at federally insured banks or credit unions are generally covered within applicable deposit insurance limits, adding another layer of protection.

The tradeoff, though, is liquidity. Three years is a long time to go without access to $10,000, especially if that money represents a large portion of your emergency savings. Most CDs impose an early withdrawal penalty if you take money out before maturity, and that penalty on a multi-year CD can erase a meaningful portion of the interest you've earned.

There's also an opportunity cost to consider. If CD rates rise substantially after you open the account, your $10,000 will remain locked into the lower rate unless you're willing to pay the applicable penalty to withdraw it. And if you have longer-term goals and can tolerate more risk, other investments could potentially offer higher returns, though those returns aren't guaranteed.

In turn, a 3-year CD may make the most sense for money you know you won't need during that window. If you're likely to need some of the $10,000 sooner, splitting the money among CDs with different maturity dates or keeping a portion in a more liquid high-yield savings account could provide additional flexibility.

The bottom line

A $10,000 deposit in a three-year CD paying between 4.35% and 4.50% could earn roughly $1,363 to $1,412 in interest by maturity, assuming annual compounding and no early withdrawals. That's a meaningful guaranteed return for money you may otherwise leave sitting in a lower-yielding account. But before locking in your funds, compare rates, early withdrawal penalties and minimum deposit requirements across multiple banks and credit unions. Most importantly, make sure you can comfortably leave the full $10,000 untouched for the entire three-year term, as accessing the money early could reduce the return you're trying to secure.