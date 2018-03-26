1 man dead, 2 officers injured in Austin barricade shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - Two police officers are in the hospital after a barricade shooting in Austin Sunday night, CBS affiliate KEYE reports. The suspect was killed at the scene.

Police responded to an "unknown urgent" 911 call to a home in southeast Austin just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night, Interim Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters.

"They knocked on the door multiple times trying to get an answer. They did not," Manley said. "They looked through the window and did not see anything. They knocked and then, as the officers were leaving, shots were fired from inside the residence."

One officer was shot in the arm, and the other injured himself while jumping a fence to get away. Both are in stable condition, Manley said.

SWAT officers arrived on the scene just after 2 a.m. and began evacuating nearby homes after they heard more shots. Officers then used a police robot to burst through the front door of the home.

The suspect exited the house with a woman, and was shot by a SWAT officer. Police say the woman was unharmed, and the suspect died at the scene.

An investigation is being conducted by the district attorney and the Austin Police Department.