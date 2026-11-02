Pet insurance for your dog could be particularly beneficial this November. Brooke Anderson Photography/Getty Images

The start of a new month is always a smart time to reconsider your financial health and especially now, with the holidays looming and spending expected to increase. If you can cut some corners, keep more money in your pocket and boost your insurance protections at the same time, then it can be worth making select moves now. For pet owners, that could mean seriously considering the benefits a robust pet insurance policy can provide.

Pet insurance can cover a variety of items ranging from medications to procedures to accidents, illnesses and even some diagnostic testing. This type of insurance can help you avoid choosing between caring for your pet and protecting your finances. And the insurance doesn't need to be expensive, though it can be if you wait too long to secure a policy. Getting started this November could be a valuable, cost-effective decision. Below, we'll break down three specific timely reasons why it makes sense to get started with a pet insurance plan right now.

Start by getting a free pet insurance price quote online here.

Here's why pet insurance makes sense this November

Pet insurance has often been a smart financial tool for owners to consider in recent years, but especially so this month. Here's why:

Your other expenses are rising – and could continue to rise over time

Inflation has remained sticky in 2026, keeping your everyday expenses high and leaving little room for out-of-pocket costs related to pet care. The Federal Reserve's September interest rate hike has only compounded the problem, resulting in higher borrowing costs for everything from credit cards to home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). In this climate and with the potential for expenses to rise even further in 2027, it makes sense to add a layer of protection so that you're not stuck paying for medications, procedures and accidents for your cat or dog directly out of your savings account.

Learn which pet insurance policy works best for your pet now.

Winter is coming – and big vet bills could be on the horizon

Icy streets and colder temperatures could lead to bigger vet bills for dog owners this winter, especially if the stormy conditions from 2026 are an indication of what millions of Americans could be in store for this upcoming season. If your pet slips outside and has an orthopedic issue that subsequently needs to be treated, your vet bills could be exorbitant. But you can get ahead of that by securing a pet insurance plan now, which can help cover the costs associated with winter injuries and conditions. Speaking with your veterinarian directly can also be helpful, as providers often can help you build a tailored plan that eliminates coverages that you won't need and can't use. Consider having these conversations sooner rather than later, however, as most pet insurance policies will require the completion of a mandatory waiting period before your coverage kicks in.

Your cheapest pet insurance premiums are now (not later)

Pet insurance, like many insurance types, will almost always be less expensive earlier in life than if you wait to apply later. In other words, no matter the age of your dog or cat, your cheapest pet insurance premiums are available right now. Waiting to insure your animal could lead to higher premiums and fewer coverage options, assuming you're approved for a plan at all. And with that waiting period to contend with no matter when you formally apply, it makes financial sense to get started this November. That way you'll have the coverage you need when you actually need it and you can start the new year in a more financially sound position.

The bottom line

The timing behind securing any insurance policy always needs to be measured strategically. Buying in too early could result in an additional cost with little value to show but waiting too late could mean higher premiums and reduced coverage options. For many pet owners, then, a pet insurance policy this November could be the right type to open at the right time. With inflation and borrowing costs further restricting already limited budgets, a winter in which injuries or illness could otherwise deplete your savings account and the understanding that the cheapest pet insurance premiums are likely available now (not later), owners are encouraged to start shopping around and reviewing their options. And with online marketplaces listing providers, quotes, coverages and more in one easy-to-navigate location, you may be able to start this process as soon as today.