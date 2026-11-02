Best pet insurance companies of 2026: Prices and coverage compared

Owners should carefully consider their pet insurance options to determine which is best for their dog or cat. nui/korawat thatinchan/Getty Images

Your dog's worst day at the veterinarian could cost you a few hundred dollars or a few thousand, depending on a single decision: whether or not to buy pet insurance. But while pet insurance pays most of a covered bill once you meet a deductible, the price of that protection is all over the map: For the same 55-pound mixed-breed dog in Los Angeles, the cost currently runs from $45 a month with Fetch to $121 with MetLife — but even the priciest plans don't always offer more than $10,000 a year in coverage.

And those cost and coverage gaps grow increasingly wider each year. Average accident-and-illness premiums jumped by 11.5% for dogs and 12.6% for cats in 2025, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). So which pet insurers actually deliver the most protection for your money? That's what we'll examine below.

Start your pet insurance research by getting a free price quote here.

Pet insurance comparison: Best plans at a glance

For most pet owners, pet insurance is less about saving money and more about never having to choose between a vet bill and their pet. The quotes we received, however, show that financial peace of mind is priced very differently depending on the animal:

Dog premiums varied far more than cat premiums. Average monthly costs for our sample dogs range from $45.34 (Fetch) to $121.33 (MetLife), a gap of about $912 a year. Quotes for cat premiums are better aligned across the board, from $31.53 (Embrace) to $42.64 (Pumpkin), with MetLife the lone outlier at $54.68.

The cheapest dog plan isn't the cheapest cat plan. Fetch leads on dogs but ranks third for cats in terms of price. Embrace and Healthy Paws are the two lowest-cost options for cats, and Embrace and Prudent Pet were the runners-up for dogs.

A higher premium doesn't guarantee a bigger safety net. MetLife is the most expensive option for both cats and dogs, yet the highest annual limit it offers online shoppers is $10,000. All eight of the cheapest dog plans we priced offer an unlimited annual limit.

Spot and ASPCA quote identical prices. Both brands' policies are underwritten by the same insurance companies, so shoppers weighing the two should compare waiting periods and extras rather than cost.

How we got our quotes: Every quote uses the same plan: accident and illness coverage with a $500 deductible and 80% reimbursement, priced at both a $10,000 annual limit and unlimited coverage where available. A few insurers can't match those exact settings, as outlined in our notes on each company below.

Our quotes cover 1-year-old and 6-year-old large (55-pound) mixed-breed dogs and 1-year-old and 6-year-old domestic shorthair cats, each as a spayed female and a neutered male, for a home in Los Angeles ZIP code 90011. California is home to more insured pets than any other state — 18.1% of the U.S. total, per NAPHIA. Each company's average monthly cost reflects all eight profiles per species. We gathered quotes for the period ranging from September 16 to September 17, 2026, from pet insurance company websites and Pawlicy Advisor.

Best pet insurance companies

Company Average monthly cost: dog Average monthly cost: cat Deductible range Annual coverage limits Reimbursement range Fetch $45.34 $37.45 $300 - $700 $5,000 - unlimited 70% - 90% Pumpkin $74.48 $42.64 $100 - $1,000 $5,000 - unlimited 80% - 90% Spot $88.24 $41.59 $100 - $1,000 $2,500 - unlimited 70% - 90% Healthy Paws $66.55 $32.20 $250 - $5,000 $5,000 - unlimited 50% - 90% ASPCA $88.24 $41.59 $100 - $500 $2,500 - unlimited 70% - 90% Prudent Pet $54.43 $40.29 $100 - $1,000 $10,000 - unlimited 70% - 90% Embrace $55.97 $31.53 $100 - $1,000 $5,000 - unlimited 70% - 90% MetLife $121.33 $54.68 $0 - $2,500 $500 - unlimited 50% - 90% Lemonade $97.97 $40.11 $100 - $750 $5,000 - $100,000 70% - 90% Pets Best $76.75 $38.61 $100 - $1,000 $5,000 - unlimited 70% - 90%

Fetch: Best for budget-conscious dog owners

Average monthly premium: Dog: $45.34 / Cat: $37.45

Deductible: $300 to $700

Annual coverage limits: $5,000 to unlimited

Reimbursement rates: 70% to 90%

Availability: 50 states, D.C., Canada

Fetch, formerly Petplan, sells a single accident-and-illness plan, and it's more complete than most. Sick-visit exam fees, dental disease and behavioral therapy are built in, along with perks like up to $1,000 in boarding costs if you or your pet is hospitalized. It also has the lowest average dog premium at $45.34 a month, making it the standout for dog owners who want broad coverage without a big bill (cat owners can do slightly better with Embrace or Healthy Paws). In most states, illness coverage begins after 15 days, and hip and knee problems carry a six-month wait that Fetch can waive for knees if a vet examines your pet within the first 30 days.

Fetch pros and cons

Pros

Lowest average dog premium in our quotes

Exam fees, dental illness and behavioral therapy included

No upper age limit for enrollment

Cons

No accident-only plan

Six-month waiting period for hip and knee conditions

Narrow deductible range limits premium adjustments

Get started with Fetch online here.

Pumpkin: Best for comprehensive coverage

Average monthly premium: Dog: $74.48 / Cat: $42.64

Deductible: $100 to $1,000

Annual coverage limits: $5,000 to unlimited

Reimbursement rates: 80% to 90%

Availability: 50 states, D.C.

Pumpkin reimburses 80% or 90% of covered vet bills — there's no 70% tier — and folds in pet coverage many rivals sell separately, including exam fees, dental illness, behavioral problems and prescription food. Its 14-day waiting period applies to every condition, even knee injuries and hip dysplasia, which often carry six-month waits elsewhere. For big bills, its PumpkinNow service can reimburse you within minutes if your bank supports real-time payments. That breadth isn't cheap, though: Pumpkin lands mid-pack for dogs at $74.48 a month and is the second-priciest cat plan at $42.64.

Pumpkin pros and cons

Pros

14-day waiting period for all conditions, including knees and hips

Covers exam fees and prescription food

10% discount for each additional pet

Cons

No accident-only plan

No 70% reimbursement option to lower premiums

Second-highest average cat premium in our quotes

Learn more about Pumpkin's comprehensive coverage now.

Spot: Best for customizable plans

Average monthly premium: Dog: $88.24 / Cat: $41.59

Deductible: $100 to $1,000

Annual coverage limits: $2,500 to unlimited

Reimbursement rates: 70% to 90%

Availability: 50 states, D.C.

Spot gives pet owners more dials to turn than most insurers: annual limits from $2,500 to unlimited, deductibles from $100 to $1,000, an accident-only plan and two preventive care add-ons. Its accident-and-illness plan covers prescription food, behavioral treatment and microchipping. Curable pre-existing conditions can qualify for coverage after 180 days without symptoms or treatment. There's no upper pet age limit, either. In California, accident coverage starts the day after enrollment; illnesses have a 14-day wait. The catch is price. At $88.24 a month, Spot is among the most expensive dog plans in our survey, though its $41.59 cat average is middle of the road.

Spot pros and cons

Pros

Wide range of annual limits, plus an accident-only plan

Covers prescription food, behavioral care and microchipping

Curable pre-existing conditions may be covered after 180 days

Cons

Among the highest average dog premiums in our quotes

Bilateral condition exclusions apply

No live chat for customer support

Get a price quote with Spot now.

Healthy Paws: Best for young pets

Average monthly premium: Dog: $66.55 / Cat: $32.20

Deductible: $250 to $5,000

Annual coverage limits: $5,000 to unlimited

Reimbursement rates: 50% to 90%

Availability: 50 states, D.C.

Healthy Paws keeps things simple, with one accident-and-illness plan and an unlimited annual limit option. It's the second-cheapest cat plan at $32.20 a month and lands mid-pack for dogs at $66.55, and it's known for processing many claims within two days. The trade-offs are real, though. The plan doesn't cover exam fees, behavioral treatment or prescription diets, and hip dysplasia is excluded for pets enrolled at age 6 or older. Deductible and reimbursement choices also narrow as enrollment age rises, which makes Healthy Paws a much better deal for puppies and kittens than for middle-aged pets.

Healthy Paws pros and cons

Pros

Second-lowest average cat premium in our quotes

Unlimited annual coverage available

Fast claims processing

Cons

Doesn't cover exam fees

No hip dysplasia coverage for pets enrolled at 6 or older

No accident-only or wellness options

Consider insuring your pet with Healthy Paws here.

Lemonade: Best for bundling policies

Average monthly premium: Dog: $97.97 / Cat: $40.11

Deductible: $100 to $750

Annual coverage limits: $5,000 to $100,000

Reimbursement rates: 70% to 90%

Availability: 41 states, D.C.

Lemonade lets you build a policy à la carte through its app. The base plan covers diagnostics, procedures and medication. You'll pay extra for vet visit fees, dental illness, behavioral conditions, physical therapy or end-of-life costs. That model can keep a bare-bones policy cheap, but quotes show that Lemonade offers the second-most-expensive dog plan at $97.97 a month. At $40.11, the price of its cat coverage is middle of the road. Discounts can close the gap, however: Lemonade knocks money off for bundling with its renters, homeowners or car insurance, insuring multiple pets or paying annually. It doesn't offer unlimited coverage, and some orthopedic waiting periods can run up to six months depending on your state.

Lemonade pros and cons

Pros

Discounts for bundling with other Lemonade policies

Flexible add-ons, including puppy and kitten preventive packages

App-based claims, some paid almost instantly

Cons

Second-highest average dog premium in our quotes

Exam fees cost extra

Not available in every state; no unlimited coverage option

Review your Lemonade pet insurance options online today.

ASPCA: Best for quick orthopedic coverage

Average monthly premium: Dog: $88.24 / Cat: $41.59

Deductible: $100 to $500

Annual coverage limits: $2,500 to unlimited

Reimbursement rates: 70% to 90%

Availability: 50 states, D.C.

ASPCA-branded policies are underwritten by the same insurance companies as Spot's, and our quotes are identical: $88.24 a month for dogs and $41.59 for cats. Where ASPCA stands out, though, is timing. Accident and illness coverage — including knee injuries and other orthopedic problems — begins after one 14-day waiting period, while many insurers make you wait six months for joints. Its Complete Coverage plan includes hereditary conditions, behavioral issues and alternative therapies. ASPCA also sells accident-only and preventive care coverage. Deductibles top out at $500, however, which limits how far you can push your premium down.

ASPCA pros and cons

Pros

No extended waiting period for orthopedic conditions

Accident-only and preventive care options

10% discount for insuring multiple pets

Cons

Among the highest average dog premiums in our quotes

Maximum deductible of $500

Some claims can take up to 30 days to process

Prudent Pet: Best for fast claims

Average monthly premium: Dog: $54.43 / Cat: $40.29

Deductible: $100 to $1,000

Annual coverage limits: $10,000 to unlimited

Reimbursement rates: 70% to 90%

Availability: 50 states, D.C.

Prudent Pet has built its reputation on speed. The pet insurer says it processes most claims within 24 hours, and the 30-day money-back guarantee allows new customers to back out if they change their minds. It's also the second-cheapest dog insurance plan at $54.43 a month, while its cat coverage sits mid-pack at $40.29. Plans run from accident-only up to its unlimited Ultimate tier, and accident-and-illness coverage includes alternative therapies, dental illness and hereditary conditions. Accidents are covered after five days and illnesses after 14, and the Prudent Pet pros and cons

six-month wait for knee problems can be waived with a vet exam in the first 30 days. Sick-visit exam fees cost extra, though, and there's no mobile app.

Prudent Pet pros and cons

Pros

Second-lowest average dog premium in our quotes

Most claims processed within 24 hours

Short five-day waiting period for accidents

Cons

Exam fee coverage is an add-on

No mobile app

Doesn't pay vets directly

Embrace: Best for cats

Average monthly premium: Dog: $55.97 / Cat: $31.53

Deductible: $100 to $1,000

Annual coverage limits: $5,000 to unlimited

Reimbursement rates: 70% to 90%

Availability: 50 states, D.C.

Embrace offers coverage with the lowest average cat premium at $31.53 a month, and the third-lowest for dogs at $55.97. Its plan covers exam fees, dental illness and alternative therapies, and its Healthy Pet Deductible drops by $50 for each year you go without a reimbursed claim. Wellness Rewards, its optional routine-care add-on, also gives you an annual allowance to spend across a menu of services rather than a fixed checklist. Pets can be enrolled in accident-and-illness coverage through age 14; older pets qualify only for accident-only plans, however. One unique feature worth noting is that dogs face a standard six-month orthopedic waiting period, but a vet exam can shorten that timeline. Embrace also provides the pet coverage sold by Allstate, GEICO and USAA.

Embrace pros and cons

Pros

Lowest average cat premium in our quotes

Deductible shrinks $50 each claim-free year

Exam fees included

Cons

Accident-and-illness enrollment ends at age 14

Six-month orthopedic waiting period for dogs unless waived

Prescription food and supplements require the wellness add-on

MetLife: Best for multi-pet households

Average monthly premium: Dog: $121.33 / Cat: $54.68

Deductible: $0 to $2,500

Annual coverage limits: $500 to unlimited*

Reimbursement rates: 50% to 90%

Availability: 50 states, D.C.

MetLife is the most expensive insurer on this list by a wide margin: $121.33 a month for dogs and $54.68 for cats, though online quotes are capped at $10,000 a year. Pet owners who want more coverage will need to call MetLife for a quote. What the premium buys, though, is flexibility and extras. Family plans let up to three pets share one policy and one deductible, accident coverage begins the day your policy does, and there's no upper age limit. MetLife also covers grief counseling and cremation benefits, trims your deductible for each claim-free year and, in some states, insures exotic pets such as birds, reptiles and rabbits. Its $0 deductible and 50% reimbursement options give it the widest pricing range of any insurer we reviewed.

MetLife pros and cons

Pros

Family plans with a shared deductible for up to three pets

No waiting period for accidents

Covers exotic pets in some states

Cons

Highest average premiums for dogs and cats in our quotes

Tops out at $10,000 in annual coverage in our quotes

Doesn't pay vets directly

Pets Best: Best for senior pets

Average monthly premium: Dog: $76.75 / Cat: $38.61

Deductible: $100 to $1,000

Annual coverage limits: $5,000 to unlimited

Reimbursement rates: 70% to 90%

Availability: 50 states, D.C.

Pets Best has no upper age limit and offers one of the cheapest safety nets for aging pets: a flat-priced accident-only pet insurance plan. Its accident-and-illness coverage comes in tiers, and exam fees are included only in the higher ones. Waiting periods are short — three days for accidents and 14 for illnesses in most states — and the only extended wait is six months for cruciate ligament problems. In some cases, Pets Best can also pay your vet directly, sparing you a large upfront bill. Coverage quotes are $76.75 a month for dogs and $38.61 for cats, both of which are near the middle of the pack.

Pets Best pros and cons

Pros

No upper age limit for enrollment

Three-day waiting period for accidents

Direct vet payment available in some cases

Cons

Exam fees covered only on higher-tier plans

No coverage for prescription food or supplements

Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament issues

How much does pet insurance cost?

Pet insurance can be affordable or expensive depending on the provider in question and a series of factors that companies will evaluate when building your premium. According to the NAPHIA, the average annual premium for cats in 2025 ranged from $112 to $859 ($9 to $72, approximately, each month), depending on the policy type. For dogs, the cost was higher, ranging from $190 to $1,414 ($16 to $118, approximately, monthly). The cheapest policies were for those that only covered accidents, while accident and illness policies were more expensive and policies with embedded wellness and preventative care coverage were the most costly.

Prices will differ if you have a dog or a cat, but there are a variety of other factors that could also impact what you pay, including breed, age, your location, medical history and the deductible you ultimately choose. Fortunately, there are ways in which you can reduce your costs without having to sacrifice quality or protections. This includes shopping around for policies before committing to a specific insurer. Some employers may offer discounts through eligible programs, and some providers may even have existing relationships with vendors that will allow them to offer a discount to existing customers. Consider, too, the potential discounts available if you insure more than one pet.

Average monthly premium for dogs, lowest to highest:

Fetch: $45.34

$45.34 Prudent Pet: $54.43

$54.43 Embrace: $55.97

$55.97 Healthy Paws: $66.55

$66.55 Pumpkin: $74.48

$74.48 Pets Best: $76.75

$76.75 Spot: $88.24

$88.24 ASPCA: $88.24

$88.24 Lemonade: $97.97

$97.97 MetLife: $121.33

Average monthly premium for cats, lowest to highest

Embrace: $31.53

$31.53 Healthy Paws: $32.20

$32.20 Fetch: $37.45

$37.45 Pets Best: $38.61

$38.61 Lemonade: $40.11

$40.11 Prudent Pet: $40.29

$40.29 Spot: $41.59

$41.59 ASPCA: $41.59

$41.59 Pumpkin: $42.64

$42.64 MetLife: $54.68

What does pet insurance cover?

Pet insurance is generally only applicable to dogs and cats, though some providers may offer coverage for reptiles or exotic animals. Typically, pet insurance will cover some or all of the costs related to procedures, diagnostic testing, medications, hospital stays, emergency care and injuries (broken bones and ligament tears).

It's important to understand where limitations may apply, however. Many pet insurance companies won't offer standard coverage for pre-existing medical conditions and vaccinations, spaying and neutering, dental cleaning, grooming, prescription food and cosmetic work. Depending on the provider, bilateral exclusions may also apply. So, if your pet has a medical issue on one side of their body (think eyes or legs), the insurance company won't offer protection on the other side of the body for the same issue.

Finally, it's important to remember that most pet insurance companies won't technically cover anything the day of the veterinarian visit or when treatments or procedures are completed. Most pet insurances are set to a reimbursement model instead, in which pet owners submit their claims to be paid for covered expenses after they've already been provided.

Does pet insurance cover pre-existing medical conditions?

While pet insurance doesn't typically provide coverage for pre-existing medical conditions, there are some effective ways in which owners can still boost their protections. Obviously getting started with a plan sooner rather than later can help as pets will be grandfathered in before any serious conditions develop. That said, some conditions that fully heal or are free of treatment and symptoms for a certain period of time may stop being labeled as pre-existing, depending on the provider. Knee and ligament conditions, however, may not apply, so it's worth carefully considering the pre-existing coverage protections of each provider to better understand what you will be expected to cover on your own. Having a documented medical history with a qualified provider could also help to demonstrate which conditions your pet actually has and doesn't at the time of application.

Is pet insurance worth it?

The value of a pet insurance policy, like any other type of insurance, will vary. Some pet owners may find the coverage to be worth it if the alternative means paying for costly treatments directly out of pocket. Depending on the treatment and provider, the difference between having insurance and not could result in a differential worth hundreds of dollars and possibly more. And if you're operating on a tight budget, you could be forced to make a choice between providing necessary care or saving your money, which is something many pet owners will want to avoid. Pet insurance eliminates that scenario while offering peace of mind knowing that you'll be covered should an emergency arise.

Still, pet insurance isn't right for every owner. Some may find the value to be limited, especially if their dog or cat breed is younger or less predisposed to suffer from medical issues or ailments. So, how do you know when it could be worth it and when it may not be? Here are some factors to consider:

When pet insurance may be worth it

When you own a breed likely to suffer from medical conditions that require care (think Persian cats or English bulldogs, both known to suffer from breathing issues)

When you have a limited budget that won't be able to sufficiently cover emergencies

When you prefer predictable costs versus surprise, large expenses

When you can easily afford a monthly premium and a deductible where applicable

When pet insurance may not be worth it

When your dog or cat is older, leading to higher premiums or limited coverage options

When your pet is already suffering from pre-existing conditions that a plan won't cover

When you have a robust emergency fund that can already adequately cover costs

When you have a breed that's likely to require less routine care and fewer treatments

How to choose pet insurance for your pet

If you think you could benefit from securing the protections a pet insurance policy can provide, it helps to know the ways in which you can secure the right type for your pet. And that won't necessarily mean applying with the first provider you see listed online.

Start by speaking with your veterinarian directly as they can provide the context you need for your pet. They can help you build a tailored policy that will be applicable to your dog or cat, that way you won't wind up paying for coverage you don't need and won't use. Some veterinarians may even have suggestions about which companies to use.

Consider your budget, too, and your ability to whether the costs tied to an emergency visit, procedure or treatment. Examine both the premiums, deductibles and reimbursement policies of each provider as they will vary and the costs could be hidden by higher deductibles or coverage limitations only noted in the fine print of an agreement. And don't discount the benefits you can secure by diligently shopping around online for providers.

Shopping around for pet insurance companies has been shown to result in significant cost savings. Just be sure to complete an accurate, apples-to-apples comparison. So, if you get a quote from one provider for a 1-year-old English Bulldog for an accident-only policy, be sure to get quotes from at least two other providers for the same age, breed and policy type.

Pet insurance FAQs

Before proceeding with a pet insurance plan, it helps to know the answer to these six frequently asked questions:

How does pet insurance work?

Pet insurance operates on a reimbursement model. Typically, services and treatment are rendered at the time of the veterinarian visit. The pet owner then pays for these items out of pocket and submits a reimbursement claim to the provider. Some providers may have a policy in which they pay the provider directly, eliminating the reimbursement cycle, but that's typically not the way most providers operate.

How do you get pet insurance?

Securing a pet insurance policy for your dog or cat isn't much different than the process of securing other insurance types. You'll review your available policies (wellness, accident-only or accident and illness), compare quotes and policies from a variety of providers and then choose the one that best meets your needs and budget. Just don't wait until your pet is sick to get a provider in place. With mandatory waiting periods required to be completed by most pet insurance providers, it makes sense to start the process before you actually need any care or treatments.

How much is pet insurance?

In 2025, the average accident-only pet insurance premium was $112 for cats and $190 for dogs, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA). Accident-plus-illness coverage was $435 and $836, respectively, though these numbers will look different from provider to provider and owners should expect to see variability as they shop around.

Does pet insurance cover spaying or neutering?

Pet insurance generally won't cover the full costs associated with spaying and neutering. That said, add-on coverage could help reduce these costs, even if they don't eliminate them entirely. Be sure to ask about coverages and exclusions with each pet insurance provider if this is something you think you'll need covered with your dog or cat.

Does pet insurance cover vaccines?

It depends on your specific plan. General wellness plans won't but if you tack on additional coverage, certain immunizations for both dogs and cats will be covered (though that will come with an additional coverage cost).

Are routine checkups covered by pet insurance?

Most pet insurance companies do not cover routine check-ups, even if you have a robust plan that covers a wide range of other ailments and issues. The costs associated with routine checkups will typically need to be covered by the owner without reimbursement.

Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions?

Pet insurance typically does not cover pre-existing medical conditions. If those issues heal in full, however, and the pet fully recovers after a select time period (depending on the provider), insurance coverage may be offered if the issue returns in the future.

When should I get pet insurance for my pet?

Pet insurance is something that's almost always worth buying earlier in your pet's life versus waiting for an accident. Not only will waiting inevitably lead to pre-existing conditions that won't be covered, but premiums are also likely to be higher for older dogs and cats, too. And coverage will be limited in a way that it wouldn't if you secured a plan earlier in the pet's life (assuming that your pet qualifies at an older age at all). Remember, too, that waiting until an emergency arises isn't the best approach. Since most pet insurance companies require that the pet complete a mandatory waiting period before coverage kicks in, waiting until your pet gets sick doesn't make sense, as you won't have the protection you'll need at the time you need it.

Is pet insurance worth it for older pets?

It depends. Pet insurance can be worth it for older pets, especially if it helps reduce the costs you'd otherwise have to pay for treatments, medication and procedures. At the same time, premiums tend to be higher for older pets, even those with relatively clean medical histories. The value, then, will need to be weighed against what you'd otherwise expect to pay without a plan in place. For some pet owners with older dogs or cats, it could still be worth securing, while others may find that the monthly premium outweighs the random cost savings they can obtain by filing for reimbursement for infrequent vet visits.

Can I use any vet with pet insurance?

Most veterinarians will accept pet insurance, giving you a wide range of clinicians to choose from. Unlike health insurance for humans, coverage limitations will not typically change from provider to provider. That said, there may be some geographic limitations worth exploring and it can't hurt to speak to your veterinarian directly. They can outline the process in which they work with insurance companies and potentially even recommend one that they think would be best suited for your specific cat or dog.

What is not covered by pet insurance?

As noted, pre-existing medical conditions are often not covered by pet insurance. Bilateral exclusions may also apply. Routine wellness visits are also often required to be paid by the pet owner without the possibility of reimbursement. That said, coverage limitations and disqualifications vary based on the provider, so it's important to understand what is and isn't covered before making a final decision. Many providers will list the items that are covered and which ones aren't on their websites.

How we review

CBS News evaluates pet insurance providers based on our editorial research, reporting, interviewing and extensive experience covering the industry since 2022. This includes analyzing factors ranging from coverages to premiums, quotes, deductibles and reimbursement models. We also review annual limits, exclusions, waiting periods and the coverage options specific to different dog and cat breeds. This is an ongoing process that accounts for changes in policies, costs and coverage. This review reflects our assessment of these factors at the time of publication and it is not based on commissions or compensation from insurers, providers or pet owners.