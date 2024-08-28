MLK's Dream: 50 Years Later
On August 28, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic "I have a dream" speech
MLK: A riot is the language of the unheard
Three years after "I Have a Dream" and the March on Washington, Dr. King talked with Mike Wallace about divisions in the Civil Rights movement.
March on Washington speakers tackle Trayvon Martin, voter ID controversies
At the 50th anniversary of the famous March on Washington, several speakers took the opportunity to speak on the controversial issues of the day, from gay and women's rights to laws that some say unfairly target minorities. Jeff Pegues reports on how the day of commemoration unfolded.
Poll: Americans hopeful about ending discrimination
Most Americans say there is lingering racial discrimination in this country. But, in a CBS News poll, 73 percent say "real progress" has been made getting rid of it, and 52 percent say there's "real hope" discrimination can be ended. Gayle King reports on the poll's additional findings.
"The fierce urgency of now remains," Obama says
President Obama marked the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington by urging Americans to keep marching for justice, and to remember that "change does not come from Washington, but to Washington."
Obama: "Because they marched...the White House changed"
President Obama commemorated the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington by praising the legacy of those who demonstrated in 1963: "Because they marched...America changed for you and for me, and the entire world drew strength from that example."
Martin Luther King Jr.'s sister remembers her "little brother"
At a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, Christine King Farris, sister of Martin Luther King Jr., remembers her "little brother" and says his fight for justice and equality will enrich generations to come.
Bell's ringing marks 50th anniversary of March on Washington
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, members of Martin Luther King Jr.'s family rang a bell that was saved from the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, site of a 1963 bombing.
Carter: "We all know" how MLK would greet voter suppression
Former President Jimmy Carter implies Martin Luther King Jr. would be fighting voter suppression, gun proliferation, mass incarceration, and economic inequality if he were still alive today.
Rep. Lewis: Martin Luther King "changed us forever"
At an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., said Martin Luther King Jr. "taught us to have the power to forgive."
Oprah: MLK challenged Americans to "wake up"
At an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, Oprah Winfrey lauded Martin Luther King Jr. for forcing America to "wake up" and confront the realities of discrimination and racism.
Crowd gathers for 50th anniversary of legendary March on Washington
Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legendary "I Have a Dream" speech. Speeches from President Obama and former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton will reflect on the progress the U.S. has made in the past 50 years and the challenges that still lie ahead. CBS News' Danielle Nottingham reports from Washington, D.C.
March on Washington: Civil rights activists share their memories
Scott Pelley spoke to three people who were at the March on Washington 50 years ago - Marian Wright Edelman, Andrew Young, and Julian Bond - about the gains and goals of the civil rights movement.
Rare photos of the March on Washington
Philadelphia photographer Jack T. Franklin's images of a historic moment in American history
John Lewis at March on Washington: "We want to be free now"
John Lewis - a U.S. Representative for Georgia's 5th congressional district since 1987 - speaks at the March on Washington, August 28, 1963.
Mahalia Jackson wows crowd at March on Washington
The "Queen of Gospel" Mahalia Jackson sings the spiritual "I've Been 'Buked and I've Been Scorned" at the March on Washington, August 28, 1963.
Watch: CBS News original Special Report coverage of the March on Washington
CBS News anchor Roger Mudd introduces the network's coverage of the March on Washington, August 28, 1963, shows the route, and explains the purpose of the march. Correspondent Dave Dugan also reports on his interactions with participants.
Famous faces at the March on Washington
Singer Lena Horne, actor Burt Lancaster, and comedian Dick Gregory were among the stars who attended the March on Washington, August 28, 1963.
MLK on March on Washington: "One of the great days of America"
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talks to reporters about meeting with President Kennedy following the March on Washington and his "I Have a Dream" speech earlier in the day.
Coach kept original MLK script for 50 years
When Martin Luther King finished his "I have a dream" speech at the March on Washington 50 years ago, he handed his copy of the speech to George Raveling - a last-minute volunteer who had a coveted spot near the podium for the historic speech. James Brown reports.
Rep. John Lewis remembers King, Selma, March on Washington
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., reflects on race in America on the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington.
Schieffer: A day that changed America
Bob Schieffer remembers the 1963 March on Washington, and reflects on what it changed for all Americans.
Gen. Colin Powell on race, Republicans
Gen. Colin Powell reflects on the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, race relations in modern America, and the future of the Republican Party.
Sharpton: America's check to blacks "bounced again"
"Fifty years ago, [Martin Luther] King said America gave blacks a check that bounced," said Rev. Al Sharpton at a rally on Saturday commemorating the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington. "Well, we redeposited the check. But guess what? It bounced again."
King: Trayvon Martin not judged on the content of his character
At a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of his father's 1963 March on Washington, Martin Luther King III said the slaying of unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin is evidence that people are still judged by the color of their skin.
Rep. John Lewis: "I gave a little blood" for voting rights
"I gave a little blood...for that right to vote," said Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., at a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, vowing, "I am not going to stand by and let the Supreme Court take the right to vote away from us."
