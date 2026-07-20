Wildfire responders give update as tens of thousands of acres burn in northern Minnesota Minnesota officials gave an update Monday afternoon about the effort to fight at least 15 wildfires burning up north. According to Superior National Forest officials, most of the fires are raging north of the Echo Trail, west of Echo Lake and east of Highway 53. So far, at least 60,000 acres have been scorched. More than 600 firefighters from across the U.S. and Canada have converged in the area. Watch the full press conference.