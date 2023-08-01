Watch CBS News

Why do Minnesotans cut their pizza into squares?

The origins are unclear, but chances are it came from Chicago. Pizza was popular at blue-collar bars, as a salty way to encourage liquor sales. It turns out, the square cuts fit perfectly on a cocktail napkin.
