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Where do Minnesota's races stand ahead of Election Day?

Election Day is getting closer, and Minnesota voters are already breaking records. Early voting started six weeks ago. Across the state, people are making their voices heard ahead of Election Day. According to the Secretary of State's office, nearly 730,000 Minnesotans have already voted in person or by mail. That's already more than the total number of absentee votes in 2022. To break down where the races stand and the outlook for both parties, DFL Analyst Abou Amara and Republican Analyst Amy Frederiksen join Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.
1h ago (11:16)
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Where do Minnesota's races stand ahead of Election Day?

Where do Minnesota's races stand ahead of Election Day?

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