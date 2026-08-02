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What we know about allegations against St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her

Last week, we learned that St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry had filed a complaint with the city Attorney's office against Mayor Kaohly Her, alleging sexual harassment. In a letter, the Chief's Attorney alleges that Mayor Her had sent “inappropriate, and indeed, unlawful text messages” to city staffers. Since then, more allegations have surfaced, including Mayor Her's alleged comments about a Deputy Chief's breasts, as well as photoshopped images of city staffers including police officers. Mayor Her released this statement saying in part-- "I recognize that some of my attempts at humor fell short of the standard I expect of myself.” To help sort out what we know, Esme Murphy spoke earlier this morning with Hamline Law Professor David Schultz.
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