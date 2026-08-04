What to know about the salmonella outbreak linked to Chipotle Minnesota is at the center of the latest food borne illness outbreak and health leaders say a popular chain is primarily to blame. Dozens of Minnesotans have gotten sick in a salmonella outbreak tied to tainted jalapeno peppers. Almost 90% said they recently ate at Chipotle. The news comes just a day after the first deaths tied to the Cyclospora outbreak were reported in Michigan. Ubah Ali talked to experts about what's behind the recent rise in foodborne illnesses.