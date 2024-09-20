Watch CBS News

What, aside from travel, is on your bucket list?

Travel dominates the list of most-common "bucket list" items, including visiting landmarks in Europe and stepping foot in all 50 U.S. states. But there's also some non-vacation options such as retiring early, building a house or writing a book.
