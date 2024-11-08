Watch CBS News

Waconia’s ready for deal hunting season!

While hunters are dreaming of bagging a buck on Saturday during the start of Minnesota’s firearm deer season, other Minnesotans are hoping to spend a buck! WCCO Photojournalist Tony Peterson visits Waconia to preview the hunt for good deals.
