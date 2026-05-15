U of M political professor weighs in on sit-in at Minnesota House floor A protest led by DFL members of the Minnesota House over a stalled gun reform bill entered the 24-hour mark on Friday night as the session goes down to the wire. The state representatives are holding the floor at the Minnesota State Capitol in hopes of getting a vote on the legislation. Republicans in the chamber say it's already had its chance. Ubah Ali spoke with a political science professor about how this compares to previous demonstrations over similar proposals.