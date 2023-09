The search for missing Bemidji woman continues Nearly two years after she disappeared, Navaeh Kingbird's mother is not giving up hope. The 15-year-old was last seen in Bemidji in October of 2021. Dozens of people, along with a K-9 team, lead a grid search Monday of more than 150 acres. It's a continued search not only for Naveah but also two other teens who went missing from the Bemidji community within the last decade.