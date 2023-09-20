St. Paul transforms old golf course into affordable housing The project is at on this 112 acre plot of land off Larpenteur and McKnight in St. Paul. It’s on the site of an old golf course that was contaminated with mercury from landscape treatments. Now it’s clean and GREEN – the St. Paul Port Authority is heading up a major project approved for a LEED seal of sustainability so rare, only 20 communities have it. It will be called the Heights – a mixed use property with affordable housing for rent or purchase thanks to a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.