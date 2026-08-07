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St. Paul to pay $350K to convict shot by police in 2020

Shots were fired in 2020 by St. Paul police officers trying to arrest a man in connection with a rape case. He survived and is now serving 30 years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault and kidnapping. However, a recent lawsuit questioned whether the shots from police were necessary. Now, the city has agreed to pay him $350,000 of taxpayer money. Frankie McLister explains why and heard from an attorney who says St. Paul got off cheap.
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