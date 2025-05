St. Paul restores park names to original Dakota language On recommendation of the Tribal Nations, the city of St. Paul announced Wednesday two culturally significant and sacred Dakota sites will be renamed. Effective immediately, the city will refer to the area of Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary and Indian Mounds Regional Park as Imniżaska, while the two sites will be individually referred to as Waḳaƞ Ṭípi and Wic̣aḣapi.