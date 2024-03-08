Watch CBS News

St. Paul is all about hockey this weekend

The Minnesota State High School League's Boys State Hockey Tournament is underway, but you don't have to be a player to get in on the fun. Olly Postanin and Jacob Ardown preview the Let's Play Hockey Expo.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.